Dead – Death – Obituary News : Odisha train tragedy death toll climbs to 292

The Bahanaga Train Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 292

On 2 June, a triple-train collision in Bahanaga resulted in a tragic loss of life. The death toll has now risen to 292, as one more passenger, Paltu Naskar from Kolkata, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Sunday.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred when three trains collided with each other near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha. The trains involved were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, the Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express, and a goods train. The accident resulted in a massive pile-up of coaches, leading to severe injuries and loss of life.

The Condition of the Injured

Currently, 45 injured passengers are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical college hospital. Of these, 12 are admitted to the ICU while 33 are in the general ward. The injured persons come from different parts of India, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Nepal, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The health condition of two more injured persons is critical, and they are being treated at the central ICU and neuro-ICU, respectively.

Unidentified Bodies

Two weeks after the incident, 81 bodies are yet to be identified. These bodies are stored in refrigerated containers at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, and there are no claimants for three of them. 78 persons have provided blood samples for DNA matching, but the confirmatory DNA report sent to Delhi is still awaited.

Conclusion

The Bahanaga train tragedy is a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring safety measures in our railways. The incident has caused immense grief and pain to the families of those who lost their lives or were injured. It is crucial that the authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take appropriate action to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.

News Source : The Statesman

Source Link :Odisha train accident death toll rises to 292/