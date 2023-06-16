Dead – Death – Obituary News : Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 290

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Over 290 Killed in Odisha Train Accident

The recent train accident in Odisha has claimed the lives of more than 290 people, with another person passing away today due to injuries sustained in the incident. The railway station in the town of Baharanagar, located in the Balasore district of Odisha, was the site of the accident. On the 2nd of the month, three trains collided, resulting in the deaths of 288 people, with over 1,000 people injured.

Among those killed in the incident was Vijay Paswan, who had been undergoing treatment after being injured in the accident. Another victim was Prakash Ram, who hailed from Bihar and was admitted to the S.C.P. Medical College Hospital in Cuttack with severe injuries. Unfortunately, he also passed away due to the injuries he sustained in the accident.

The incident has caused shock and grief across the country, with many expressing their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. The government has also announced compensation for the families of the victims.

Cause of the Accident

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but preliminary investigations suggest that it may have been caused by a signal failure. The Railway Ministry has ordered an inquiry into the incident and has promised to take strict action against those responsible for the accident.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better safety measures in the country’s railway system. India has one of the largest railway networks in the world, with more than 9,000 passenger trains and over 8,000 freight trains operating every day. However, the safety record of the Indian railways has been a cause for concern, with frequent accidents and incidents of derailments.

Steps Being Taken

In the wake of the recent accident, the Railway Ministry has announced a series of measures to improve safety on the railways. These include the installation of advanced signaling systems, the use of modern technology to monitor train movements, and the introduction of new safety protocols for train drivers and other railway staff.

The government has also announced plans to invest over Rs.1 lakh crore in the railway network over the next five years, with a focus on improving safety and modernizing infrastructure. This includes the construction of new railway lines, the expansion of existing lines, and the introduction of high-speed trains.

Conclusion

The recent train accident in Odisha has been a tragic incident, claiming the lives of hundreds of people and leaving many more injured. The incident has once again highlighted the need for better safety measures in the country’s railways and the urgent need for modernization and infrastructure development. The government’s announcement of investment in the railway network is a step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done to ensure the safety of passengers and staff on the railways.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Odisha train accident; The death toll rises to 290 | ஒடிசா ரயில் விபத்து; பலி எண்ணிக்கை 290 ஆக உயர்வு/