Dead – Death – Obituary News : Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 288

Tragedy Strikes India: A Look at the Three-Train Collision

On the morning of 19th January 2020, a horrific three-train collision occurred in Cuttack, Odisha, India, resulting in the death of at least 288 people and injuring around 803 others. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. The collision was so severe that the carriages of one train were lifted high into the air, twisted, and then smashed off the tracks. Another carriage had been tossed entirely onto its roof, crushing the passenger section. Over 3,400 passengers were travelling in two trains, according to railway officials.

The incident has left the entire nation in shock, and the government has launched a massive rescue operation. The injured passengers were rushed to different hospitals in Odisha, where they received treatment for their injuries. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and briefed him about the latest train accident situation, particularly the treatment of injured passengers. Patnaik also assured the prime minister that all possible steps have been taken to save the lives of injured passengers in different hospitals of Odisha.

This collision is not the first of its kind in India. The country’s railway system is known for its poor safety record, and such incidents are common. The government has been criticized for not doing enough to improve safety measures and infrastructure in the railway sector. The railway system is one of the largest in the world, and millions of people travel by train daily. However, the lack of investment in infrastructure and safety measures has led to frequent accidents, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives over the years.

The Indian government needs to take immediate action to improve the country’s railway infrastructure and ensure the safety of its passengers. The railway system needs to be modernized, and new safety measures need to be implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The government should invest in new technologies, such as automatic train control systems, that can help prevent collisions and accidents.

Furthermore, the government should also focus on improving the condition of railway tracks and bridges. Many railway tracks in India are old and in poor condition, which increases the risk of accidents. The government should invest in upgrading the tracks and bridges, which will not only improve safety but also increase the speed and efficiency of trains.

Another important step that the government can take is to increase the number of railway personnel to ensure proper maintenance and safety checks. The current staff is overburdened and unable to cope with the demands of the railway system. Hiring more personnel and providing them with proper training and equipment will go a long way in ensuring the safety of passengers.

In conclusion, the three-train collision in Odisha is a tragic reminder of the need for urgent action to improve the safety of India’s railway system. The government needs to invest in modern technology, improve the condition of railway tracks and bridges, and increase the number of personnel to ensure proper maintenance and safety checks. The safety of passengers should be the top priority, and every effort should be made to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The loss of precious lives is unacceptable, and the government must take immediate action to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

