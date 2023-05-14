Dead – Death – Obituary News : OFA baseball wins with walk-off suicide squeeze bunt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ogdensburg Free Academy Baseball Team Triumphs in Jim Pinkerton Tournament

The Ogdensburg Free Academy baseball team emerged victorious in the first game of the Jim Pinkerton Tournament on Saturday, edging out Canton with a score of 2-1. The game was decided in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Collin Brenno scored on a suicide squeeze by Ryan Mitchell for a walk-off win.

Camden Griffith, the Blue Devils’ pitcher, tossed a two-hitter and struck out seven to outduel Canton’s David Zuhlsdorf, who also threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Luke Wentworth doubled for the Golden Bears.

The second game of the tournament saw the unbeaten Lisbon Golden Knights defeat the Golden Bears with a score of 15-6. Armando Lazaro went 3-for-4, including hitting a home run, and drove in three runs. Lucas Gravlin doubled and singled, Mathew Bleau homered and knocked in a pair of runs, and Isaac LaRock doubled for Lisbon.

Jackson Ames doubled and drove in three runs for Canton.

South Lewis Tops Alexandria in Interdivisional Game

In a Frontier League interdivisional game played in Turin, South Lewis defeated Alexandria with a score of 13-2 (5 innings) in a game shortened due to a mercy rule. Drew Maurer went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs, while Matt Farese doubled, singled, drove in a run, and scored three runs for South Lewis. Eric Karager singled twice and scored a pair of runs.

Gunner Griffith, the winning pitcher, tossed a two-hitter and struck out seven to earn the win against Alexandria.

Thousand Islands Slugs 12 Hits in Victory Over Sandy Creek

The Thousand Islands Vikings slugged 12 hits to beat the Sandy Creek Comets with a score of 10-0 (6 innings) in an FL “C” Division game in Clayton. The Vikings scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to win via the mercy rule and improved their overall and league record to 6-10. Four different players singled for Sandy Creek.

Indian River Triumphs in Nonleague Games

The Indian River Warriors emerged victorious in two nonleague games as part of the Indian River Tournament in Philadelphia. In the first game, they beat the Sackets Harbor Patriots with a score of 15-11, with Isabella Davis finishing 3-for-4, including a double, and driving in three runs. Victoria Noone hit a home run and finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs for Indian River. Kendall Bisbort went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Lilly Green and Myah Matice knocked in two runs apiece for Sackets Harbor.

In the second game, Indian River defeated the Harrisville Pirates with a score of 12-8, with Katie Call going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Audrey Carrien struck out nine in the first of her two complete-game wins for Indian River.

Watertown Defeats Sackets Harbor in Indian River Tournament

The Watertown Cyclones defeated the Sackets Harbor Patriots with a score of 10-2 (5 innings) as part of the Indian River Tournament in Philadelphia. Kim Dileonardo went 4-for-4 with a triple and a run batted in to lift the Cyclones. Montanna Evans added three RBIs on three hits, including a double, Mackenzie Wood singled three times, and Payton McConnell delivered three RBIs for Watertown. Natalie Gibbons hit a pair of singles for Sackets Harbor.

In another game at the tournament, Harrisville defeated Watertown with a score of 10-9, capitalizing on seven errors by the Cyclones. Ava Chartrand singled twice as the Pirates, who improved their record to 3-5, with Violet Atkison and Makenna Rose each scoring two runs. Montanna Evans finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Payton McConnell doubled and added three RBIs for Watertown.

Brookfield Defeats South Lewis in Nonleague Game

The Brookfield Beavers scored multiple runs in four different innings to defeat the South Lewis Falcons with a score of 11-8 in a nonleague game at the Mudville Softball Complex in Herkimer. South Lewis fell to 6-10 overall.

Carthage Defeats General Brown in Lacrosse

Grant Dicob generated three goals and two assists, and Ashton Norton totaled two goals and four assists as the Carthage Comets defeated the Black Knights in a nonleague game. Josh Bigelow scored four goals for Carthage (5-10), and Kayden Paquette chipped in three goals and an assist. Goalies Carlos Ocasio and Conor Hickey made 10 and seven saves, respectively, for the Comets, who allowed only two goals in the first three quarters, including shutting out the Black Knights in the first half.

Carmen Orton scored three goals, Matt McCormick tallied twice and added an assist, and goalie Jimmy DeAngelo finished with 20 saves for Rome Free Academy (6-7).

South Jefferson, General Brown Win in Girls’ Lacrosse

In a nonleague game at Clinton, General Brown defeated Clinton with a score of 14-6. Trinity Stowell scored four goals and assisted on two others, Natalia Uscio totaled two goals and two assists, and Ava Dupee scored three goals for the Lions. Cameryn Case contributed two goals and two assists, Alivia Cross tallied two goals and an assist, and goalie Emma House made eight saves for General Brown. Chelsea Lopata scored a pair of goals for Clinton.

In another nonleague game, the South Jefferson Spartans defeated the Fayetteville-Manlius Hornets with a score of 17-6 in Adams. Savannah Hodges scored six goals, Paisley Cook contributed three goals and 14 draw controls, and Madelyn Barney added four goals and an assist for South Jefferson (13-2).

