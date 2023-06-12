Dead – Death – Obituary News : Office Worker Dies After Bike Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in Gandepalli Claims Life of KESAN Secretary

A horrific accident occurred on Monday near the premises of the Soma Company in the village of Gandepalli, which is a central Mandal. KESAN Secretary, Ramanamurthy, lost his life in the accident, which involved a national highway bike collision. Witnesses reported that he was struck by a powerful vehicle and died on the spot.

Details of the Tragic Accident

The incident took place in the rural village of Veldurti, where Ramanamurthy was overseeing the workings of the local Secretariat. Unfortunately, while returning from Veldurti to Gandepalli, he was involved in the fatal accident. Despite his efforts to avoid the collision, the vehicle hit him with such force that he was killed instantly.

The local authorities confirmed that the accident took place near the premises of the Soma Company. According to eyewitnesses, Ramanamurthy was riding a motorbike when a powerful vehicle collided with him from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that he died on the spot.

Reaction of the Locals and Authorities

The news of Ramanamurthy’s death came as a shock to the people of Gandepalli, who mourned the loss of a dedicated and hardworking public servant. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, but no further details have been released at this time.

The tragic incident has also highlighted the need for better road safety measures in the area. Local authorities have promised to take steps to improve the safety of the roads and prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

Conclusion

The loss of KESAN Secretary Ramanamurthy is a tragic reminder of the dangers of the road and the need for greater safety measures. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We hope that the authorities will take swift action to ensure that such accidents do not happen again in the future.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :బైక్‌పై నుంచి పడి సచివాలయ ఉద్యోగి మృతి/