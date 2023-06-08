Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ohio National Guard General Herbert Eagon Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Brigadier General Herbert Eagon, Jr.

On May 23, 2023, the military community mourned the loss of Brigadier General Herbert B. Eagon Jr., who passed away at the age of 84. Eagon was a distinguished member of the Ohio National Guard, with 37 years of service to his name.

Early Years and Military Service

Eagon began his military career in 1956 when he enlisted in the Ohio National Guard. Over the years, he held various positions within the organization, including commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, 166th Infantry, from 1976 to 1979. He also made history with his father, Brigadier General Herbert B. Eagon Sr., as the first father-and-son general officers to serve in the same unit at the same time.

Commander of the 73rd Infantry Brigade

One of Eagon’s most significant achievements was serving as the commander of the 73rd Infantry Brigade from 1990 to 1993. This position made him the oldest person ever to hold that role, and he retired from the military immediately after stepping down. During his tenure as commander, Eagon was known for his commitment to excellence and his unwavering dedication to the soldiers under his command.

A Legacy of Service

Eagon’s passing was a significant loss for the Ohio National Guard and the military community as a whole. His decades of service and his commitment to excellence made him a beloved figure among his peers and his subordinates. He will always be remembered for his selflessness, his courage, and his unwavering dedication to his country.

The Department of the Adjutant General extends its most sincere condolences to Eagon’s family and friends during this difficult time. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him, and his example will continue to inspire generations of soldiers who follow in his footsteps.

Herbert Eagon death cause Ohio National Guard General obituary Recent obits of Herbert Eagon Herbert Eagon’s military career Condolences for Herbert Eagon’s family

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Herbert Eagon Obituary, General Of Ohio National Guard Has Died – Death Cause – recent obits/