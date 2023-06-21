Dead – Death – Obituary News : Oldest mixed triplet’s last surviving sibling dies at 96

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

900 Rockaway Babies to Parade Tomorrow

On September 2, 1927, a small item in The New York Times announced that 900 babies would be parading in Rockaway, Queens, including the triplets Betty, Joseph, and Minna Hocky from the Edgemere section. These triplets would go on to win the annual pageant and become famous as the oldest living mixed-sex triplets in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

The Last Surviving Triplet

On June 10, 2021, Betty Hocky Woolf, the last surviving triplet, passed away at the age of 96. Woolf had retired to Southern California where she led the Jewish Collaborative of San Diego and was known for her unconditional love and generosity. Her granddaughter Rachel Woolf, a flute professor at the University of Texas, described her as smart, sharp, beautiful, and fashionable. Woolf had also appeared on TV game shows such as “Concentration” and “Jeopardy!” in the 1960s, winning money and prizes on both.

A Life Well-Lived

Woolf’s obituary noted her outgoing personality, culinary skills, and ability as a poet. She was also a lover of games, including bridge and mahjong. Woolf is survived by her husband, three children and their spouses, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. At her funeral, family members wore Woolf’s jewelry and clothing, which she had given away over the previous decade. Woolf’s granddaughter Rebecca Woolf wrote on Instagram that it was as if everyone knew she would have wanted it that way. The very personification of her memory blessed each and every one of us.

A Dedication to Her Memory

Woolf’s granddaughter Rachel Woolf played a flute piece at the funeral while wearing her grandmother’s red jacket. The night Betty Woolf died, Rachel dedicated a performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 at the Victoria Bach Festival in Victoria, Texas, in her memory. She noted the stunning klezmer funeral-march oboe duet in the symphony’s Third Movement, as well as the fact that it is interrupted by an upbeat marching band, showing the beauty, complexity, and dichotomy of life. Rachel Woolf had discussed the performance in advance with her grandmother and had promised to think of her during every note she played that evening. She dedicated her performance to her as she lived her final few hours of life.

A Legacy of Love

Although Betty Hocky Woolf is no longer with us, her legacy of unconditional love, generosity, and vitality lives on. She touched the lives of many and left a lasting impression on her family and community. As her granddaughter Rebecca Woolf wrote, “Her memory will continue to be a blessing to us all.”

News Source : By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA

Source Link :Last surviving sibling of world’s oldest mixed triplets, dies at age 96/