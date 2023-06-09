Dead – Death – Obituary News : Oldest Spider Monkey Dies at New York Zoo

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Oldest Spider Monkey in the World Dies at 61

A spider monkey believed to be one of the oldest in the world died Tuesday at an Oneida County zoo where she spent most of her life. Gummy turned 61 this year, about twice the average lifespan of a black-headed spider monkey. She appeared to have died peacefully in her sleep, zoo owner Rebecca Stedman said in an email Thursday.

Long-lived Legacy

The story was first reported by the Rome Sentinel and Utica Observer-Dispatch, which noted Gummy’s stay at the zoo was so long-lived that people who had met her as children would later take their own grandchildren to see her. Gummy first came to the zoo in 1981 from a wildlife facility in Florida after living for 18 years at the San Diego Zoo, according to an archived page on Fort Rickey’s website. She was presumed to have been born in the wild in 1962.

A Notable Behavior

Gummy was not just notable for her age, but for her behavior with keepers, the zoo said. “In the morning when I start my routine, the first thing that I do is to take a minute to say good morning to Gummy,” an account on the web page said. “She comes to the door of her holding area, reaches out between the door and the opening and gently wraps her arm around my neck.”

Legacy Continues

The zoo said it is discussing plans for Sassy, Gummy’s granddaughter, and whether she would need to be rehomed in order for her to have a companion. Stedman said Gummy’s many offspring have helped contribute to the survival of her species—the International Union for Conservation of Nature considers all spider monkeys threatened and lists a black-headed subspecies, the brown-headed spider monkey, as critically endangered. Stedman also hopes her long life will draw awareness to this. “If this crisis doesn’t end, it will only be in zoos that the black headed spider monkey survives,” Stedman said.

Honoring Gummy

No funeral services will be held for the sexagenarian monkey, but the zoo encouraged patrons to donate to wildlife conservation groups in her honor. “We celebrated her life last year when she turned 60 and dedicated a fountain in the petting area to her memory,” Stedman said. “We really couldn’t top that.”

Conclusion

Gummy’s passing is a reminder of the importance of preserving endangered species and their habitats. Her long life is a testament to the dedication of zookeepers and the contributions they make to conservation efforts. May her legacy continue to inspire others to care for and protect our planet’s diverse wildlife.

Spider monkey death New York zoo news Oldest spider monkey Animal welfare Zoo conservation efforts

News Source : H. Rose Schneider

Source Link :One of world’s oldest spider monkeys dies at New York zoo/