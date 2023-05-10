Dead – Death – Obituary News : Olivia Plath’s Brother Dies in Tragic Accident at 15

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Olivia Plath Mourns the Loss of Her Brother

The Welcome to Plathville star, Olivia Plath, is currently mourning the loss of her brother, Micah Meggs, who passed away at the young age of 15. She shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram last week and requested some space for grieving.

Details of the Tragedy

Local outlet The Roanoke Times reported that Micah died last Thursday in Franklin County, Virginia, after a Honda Accord struck him while he was riding an electric bicycle on the U.S. 220 route. The driver of the Accord did not sustain injuries, but the tragedy is currently under investigation.

Olivia Takes a Break from Social Media

Olivia, who married into the reality TV family in 2018 with her husband Ethan Plath, informed her fans and potential clients of her photography business that she is currently on leave due to the family tragedy. She requested that people refrain from sending her direct messages as she will not be able to respond.

Micah’s Obituary Reveals His Passion for the Outdoors

Micah’s obituary shared some insight into the type of person he was. He loved spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and trapping. Despite suffering from cerebral palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth, he never let it limit him and continued to pursue his passion for the outdoors.

A Large Family Mourns the Loss of Micah

Micah is survived by his parents, Don and Karen, his siblings Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Olivia, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris, and Kristen, his two grandmothers, Juanita Meggs, and Jerry Boyer, and several nieces and nephews. He was a source of tremendous light, laughter, and love for everyone he touched, and his presence will be greatly missed.

Final Thoughts

This tragedy is a devastating loss for the Meggs and Plath families, and all of Micah’s loved ones. We cannot even begin to imagine the pain and grief they are going through. Our hearts go out to them during this unthinkable time. Rest in peace, Micah.

News Source : Perez Hilton

Source Link :Welcome to Plathville Star Olivia Plath’s Brother Dead At 15 In Tragic Accident/