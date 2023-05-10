Dead – Death – Obituary News : Olivia Plath’s Brother Micah Meggs’ Death Mourned

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Reality Star Olivia Plath Announces the Death of Younger Brother Micah Meggs

Olivia Plath, a star of TLC’s “Welcome to Plathville,” recently announced the tragic passing of her younger brother, Micah Meggs. The 15-year-old died in a bike accident in Virginia, leaving behind his parents, eight siblings, and countless loved ones.

The Plath Family Drama

“Welcome to Plathville” has documented the ups and downs of Olivia’s life, including her marriage to Ethan Plath and her separation from his parents, Barry and Kim Plath. However, the loss of her brother has forced Olivia to take a break from social media to grieve and find clarity.

Olivia wrote on Instagram, “I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.” She continued, “So this is the easiest way for me to let everyone know that I’m taking personal/family time.”

Who Was Micah Meggs?

Despite facing challenges due to his Cerebral Palsy, Micah was a skilled outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, and trapping. He was also known for his understated sense of humor and love for practical jokes.

Micah’s family will hold a Celebration of Life on May 11 to honor their beloved son and brother.

A Tragic Loss

The loss of a loved one is never easy, and our hearts go out to Olivia Plath and her family during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort and healing in the memories they shared with Micah and the love and support of their community.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Olivia Plath’s brother die? ‘Welcome to Plathville’ star mourns 15-yr-old Micah Meggs’ death/