Dead – Death – Obituary News : Olivia Plath’s brother tragically dies in accident on ‘Welcome to Plathville’

Welcome to Plathville: Olivia Plath Weeps for Family Loss

Welcome to Plathville stars Olivia Plath and her husband Ethan Plath are heartbroken today. The TLC star announced this morning that he and his family have suffered a heartbreaking loss. Olivia is said to be taking time off from social media to mourn the loss of her younger brother Micah Meggs who sadly died on May 4 in a tragic accident.

TLC Star Devastated Over Brother Micah Meggs’ Death

A terrible tragedy befell TLC Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath and his family. News broke this morning that Micah Meggs’ brother has died in a tragic accident. He did not elaborate. However, reports from Franklin County Virginia said that Thursday evening car accident A 2005 Honda Accord and an electric bike killed one person.

The Virginia State Patrol says at this time the crash remains under investigation. So far, no other updates are available.

Welcome to Plathville: Olivia’s Support System

The Welcome to Plathville shared with them sad news with his followers on social media this morning. Olivia also thanked them for giving her the space and time to grieve. Micah Megg’s Facebook page shows that he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an active member of the Virginia Turkey Hunters Group.

Olivia is usually very active on social media. However, he asks that during his absence from social media, his fans should not worry. He is taking it very seriously time to stay with his family and heal.

Olivia Plath and the Meggs Family Need Prayers and Support

This is not the first time Welcome to Plathville actors have dealt with such a tragedy. Many viewers know from watching the series that in 2008, Ethan Plath, and his family also lost a painful death. Back then, their one-year-old brother Joshua Plath died in a farm accident.

Olivia they have a strong bond and his family. Like Welcome to Plathville fans can find out about real events, he shared information about his relatives. This is with the exception of his brother Nathan Meggs. Viewers will remember that Nathan also appeared on the show in season 4.

It is not known if she and her husband Ethan Plath went to Virginia to be with her family. This is a difficult time for him and the entire Meggs family.

Even if they are breathing from visitors Welcome to Plathville His followers continue to fill his pages with condolences and condolences to him and his family. Olivia Plath and the Meggs family need prayers, support, and privacy during this difficult time.

News Source : Howtodoarticle.in – Every news With us

Source Link :‘Welcome to Plathville’: Olivia Plath’s Tragic Family Death – Brother Dies in Accident/