Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Olympic Champion and Holocaust Survivor Dies at 93”

The Tragic Holocaust and the Remarkable Life of Ben Helfgott

The Holocaust, also known as the Shoah, was a genocide that took place during World War II. It was a horrific event that resulted in the systematic murder of six million Jews, as well as other minority groups such as the Roma, disabled people, homosexuals, and political dissidents. The Holocaust was one of the biggest tragedies that happened to the human race because of a brutal and despot regime.

The Life of Ben Helfgott

Ben Helfgott was born in Poland in 1929. When the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939, Ben and his family were forced to move to the Lublin ghetto. They were later transported to the Majdanek concentration camp, where Ben’s parents and sister were murdered. Ben was then transferred to several other concentration camps, including Buchenwald and Schlieben.

Despite the horrors he faced, Ben survived the Holocaust and was eventually liberated by the British Army in 1945. He moved to Britain and started a new life, eventually becoming a successful businessman and a champion weightlifter.

The Legacy of Ben Helfgott

Ben Helfgott was not only a survivor of the Holocaust, but he was also a remarkable athlete. He represented Britain in weightlifting at the 1956 and 1960 Olympic Games, and he won several medals at the Maccabiah Games, an international Jewish athletic competition.

However, Ben’s legacy goes beyond his athletic achievements. He was a tireless advocate for Holocaust education and remembrance, and he spent much of his life speaking to young people about the importance of tolerance and understanding.

In 1988, Ben founded the ’45 Aid Society, an organization that helps Holocaust survivors who came to Britain as children. He also served as the president of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and was awarded an OBE for his contributions to Holocaust education and remembrance.

The Importance of Remembering the Holocaust

Ben Helfgott’s life is a reminder of the atrocities that occurred during the Holocaust and the importance of remembering them. As survivors of the Holocaust pass away, it becomes even more critical to ensure that their stories are not forgotten.

Remembering the Holocaust is not only important for honoring the victims and the survivors, but it also has broader implications for our society. It reminds us of the dangers of prejudice, discrimination, and hatred and the importance of promoting tolerance and understanding.

Conclusion

Ben Helfgott’s passing is a loss for the world, but his legacy will live on. He was a remarkable individual who overcame unimaginable horrors and went on to achieve great things. His advocacy for Holocaust education and remembrance will continue to inspire future generations to promote tolerance and understanding.

As we remember Ben Helfgott and the millions of victims of the Holocaust, we must continue to educate ourselves and future generations about the dangers of hatred and intolerance. Only by remembering the past can we create a better future.

