Dead – Death – Obituary News : Olympic Champion Tori Bowie Found Dead in Home

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the sports world was shocked to learn of the passing of Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie. Bowie, who was just 32 years old, died at her home in the Orlando area. No cause of death has been given.

Bowie was a beloved figure in the world of track and field, known for her incredible speed and athleticism. Her management team, Icon Management Inc., confirmed her passing on Twitter, writing, “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

USA Track and Field also released a statement mourning Bowie’s passing. “USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” said CEO Max Siegel. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released a statement on Wednesday, providing some details about the circumstances of Bowie’s death. According to the statement, deputies responded to a home in the Orlando area on Tuesday afternoon “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” The woman, “tentatively identified as Frentorish ‘Tori’ Bowie,” was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play.

At this time, no further information about Bowie’s cause of death has been released. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Tori Bowie’s passing is a tremendous loss for the world of track and field. She was a fierce competitor and an inspiration to many young athletes. Bowie’s legacy as a champion athlete will live on for years to come.

In addition to her incredible talent on the track, Bowie was known for her positive attitude and her dedication to her sport. She was a role model for young athletes everywhere, showing them that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

Tori Bowie’s career in track and field was nothing short of remarkable. She first gained international attention at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she won a gold medal in the 4×100 meter relay. She also won a silver medal in the 100-meter and a bronze in the 200-meter dashes.

Bowie continued to dominate in the years that followed. At the 2017 World Championships in London, she won gold in the 4×100 meter relay and in the 100-meter dash. In 2015, she won a bronze at the World Championships in Beijing in the 100-meter event.

Bowie’s success on the track was a testament to her talent and hard work. She will be deeply missed by her fans and fellow athletes alike. Rest in peace, Tori Bowie.

News Source : FOX News

Source Link :Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie found dead at Orange County home upon wellness check, officials say/