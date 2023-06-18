Dead – Death – Obituary News : Olympic Champion Who Survived Holocaust Dies at 93, Sports World Mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sir Ben Helfgott: Remembering a Holocaust Survivor and Olympian

The world mourns the loss of a great personality, Sir Ben Helfgott, who passed away at the age of 93 on Friday. He was a British holocaust survivor and an Olympic weightlifter who represented his country at the Olympics. Sir Ben’s death has left a gap in the hearts of all his fans, who are remembering his incredible legacy.

Sir Ben Helfgott was born on November 22, 1929, in Piotrków Trybunalski, Poland. When the German invasion began, Helfgott was only nine years old. In October 1939, he, along with his family, was sent to a Nazi-created ghetto in Poland. In 1942, he registered himself to be a glass factory worker after being falsely made to believe that those furthering the German cause would not be persecuted in concentration camps. However, when the transportation to the Treblinka extermination camp began, 22,000 out of 24,500 Jews in Piotrków were killed. With the help of his in-charge, Helfgott escaped this by lying that he was Polish and not Jewish.

Helfgott was 15 years old and an orphan when the Nazi regime was demolished. Thereafter, he went to his sister, who was in England. In 1948, he discovered his passion for weightlifting when he passed by a group of teenagers lifting weights and tried it himself. Soon, weightlifting became a passion, and he managed to be Britain’s lightweight champion in 1955, 1956, and 1958. Sir Ben Helfgott represented the United Kingdom in the 1956 and the 1960 Olympic Games.

In addition to his achievements in weightlifting, Sir Ben was also passionate about educating people about the horrors of the Holocaust. He served as the chairperson of the ’45 Aid Society, an organization made by young survivors like him. In 1995, he was inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. In 2018, Ben Helfgott attained knighthood when he was knighted by the then Prince of Wales, Charles.

Sir Ben’s greatest passion was to educate people about the Holocaust and its horrors. He spent his life sharing his story and those of others who experienced the same atrocities. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

The news of Sir Ben Helfgott’s passing has received countless tributes from his fans, friends, and colleagues. The Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, paid tribute to Sir Ben, saying, “Ben survived the worst of humanity. His legacy is the ultimate triumph over that darkness.” The Holocaust Educational Trust, an organization that Sir Ben was associated with, called him “a giant amongst men.”

Sir Ben Helfgott’s legacy will continue to inspire people to stand up against hate and to promote tolerance and understanding. His life is an example of resilience, bravery, and determination, and his contributions to the world will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, Sir Ben Helfgott.

News Source : EssentiallySports

Source Link :“Saddest of News”: Champion Olympian Who Survived Holocaust Passes Away at 93, Leaving Sports World Devastated/