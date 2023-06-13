Dead – Death – Obituary News : Olympic ski jumper, Patrick Gasienica, passes at 24

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What to Expect from Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the Diamond League Stop in Oslo

Last Friday, Jakob Ingebrigtsen made history by running the fastest two-mile race in history. Now, all eyes are on his next meet, the Diamond League stop in Oslo, where he will return to his Olympic gold-medal event, the 1500m. Fans can stream the event live on Peacock on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. ET, while CNBC airs coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Ingebrigtsen became the second-youngest Olympic 1500m champion at age 20 in Tokyo. He was part of an extraordinary world record night in Paris last week, where Kenyan Faith Kipyegon ran the fastest women’s 5000m in history and Ethiopian Lamecha Girma lowered the men’s 3000m steeplechase world record. The 1500m is now the only world record in an Olympic men’s track race that is older than Usain Bolt’s 100m and 200m records.

Ingebrigtsen is currently the eighth-fastest man in history in the 1500m, with his best time of 3:28.32 from Tokyo significantly behind the world record of 3:26.00 set by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in 1998. However, he has downplayed chasing that record in interviews this season, saying that he still needs to improve his own personal best before thinking about the world record. He sees it as one of the biggest challenges he will face during his running career.

Ingebrigtsen has run fast in Oslo, such as when he ran the world’s fastest mile in 21 years last year. While the men’s mile is one of the trademark events of the meet, it has been changed to a 1500m this year, indicating that Ingebrigtsen may be chasing a special time. However, a prescribed pace has not been announced yet. The field could propel him, as it includes Olympic silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, plus American Yared Nuguse, who in February ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history.

Ingebrigtsen will only get so many shots at historic 1500m times since the Olympic and world championships races are often tactical and without pacers. Ingebrigtsen, the world 5000m champion, will at some point focus on different events and go up in distance when he’s older and slower.

Event Schedule and Five Events to Watch

Here is the schedule of events for the Oslo Diamond League stop, along with five events to watch:

Event Schedule (All Times Eastern)

11:30 a.m. ET — Women’s Shot Put

12:39 — Men’s Hammer

12:45 — Men’s Pole Vault

1:03 — Women’s Triple Jump

2:04 — Women’s 400m Hurdles

2:15 — Men’s 400m

2:25 — Women’s 3000m

2:27 — Women’s Discus

2:42 — Men’s Long Jump

2:43 — Men’s 200m

2:52 — Women’s Mile

3:05 — Men’s 5000m

3:29 — Women’s 100m

3:39 — Men’s 400m Hurdles

3:50 — Men’s 1500m

Five Events to Watch

Here are five events to watch during the Oslo Diamond League stop:

Men’s Pole Vault — 12:45 p.m. ET

The first outdoor head-to-head this season between Mondo Duplantis, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder from Sweden, and E.J. Obiena, the Filipino who was the only man to beat Duplantis in 2022. This meet could be Duplantis’ toughest test before worlds given the field: Obiena, plus Americans Chris Nilsen (Olympic and world silver medalist) and Sam Kendricks (2017 and 2019 World champion).

Women’s Triple Jump — 1:03 p.m. ET

The top seven from the 2022 World Championships, led by Colombian Yulimar Rojas, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder. Her latest undefeated streak began at the Tokyo Games. Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts, the last woman to beat Rojas, took silver at the last two worlds and is in this field. As are the top Americans in Olympic history (Keturah Orji, fourth in 2016) and world championships history (Tori Franklin, bronze last year).

Men’s 200m — 2:43 p.m. ET

While Noah Lyles is an overwhelming favorite for August’s worlds, a few men in this Lyles-less field can make a statement. Start with Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Canada, who ranks outside the world top 50 this year. Erriyon Knighton, fourth at the Olympics and third at worlds, won both of his 200m races so far this season and ranks tied for seventh in the world by best time in 2023, separated from the world leader Lyles by a few collegians. There’s also Liberian Joseph Fahnbulleh (fourth at worlds, fifth at the Olympics) and Cuban Reynier Mena, who was the world’s third-fastest man last year at 19.63 but reportedly believes he will miss a second world championships in a row while in the process of switching nationality to Portugal.

Women’s 100m — 3:29 p.m. ET

The world’s second- and third-fastest women of 2023 go head-to-head. Jamaican Shericka Jackson and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou have each run 10.78 and 10.82 this year. Also absent are world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.

Men’s 1500m — 3:50 p.m. ET

Ingebrigtsen clocked 3:32.59 in his 1500m season opener in May, winning comfortably from the front by 43 hundredths of Nuguse. Here, he faces his primary rival, Cheruiyot, for the first time since last September. Cheruiyot, the world No. 1 this year at 3:31.47, was undefeated against Ingebrigtsen in the Norwegian’s teenage years. Ingebrigtsen got his first win over him at the Olympics and has lost just once to the Kenyan in their last seven head-to-heads.

Don’t miss the Oslo Diamond League stop, where fans can witness history in the making as Jakob Ingebrigtsen returns to his Olympic gold-medal event, the 1500m.

