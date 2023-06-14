Dead – Death – Obituary News : Olympic Skier Patrick Gasienica Passes Away at 24

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Returns to Olympic Gold-Medal Event at Diamond League Stop in Oslo

Last week, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Norwegian Olympic 1500m champion, set a world record for the fastest two-mile race. Now, the focus has turned to his upcoming meet in Oslo, a Diamond League stop, and what is possible as he returns to his gold-medal event. The event will be streamed live on Peacock on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. ET and will air on CNBC on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, which will also be available for streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

In Paris last week, Kenyan Faith Kipyegon set the fastest women’s 5000m time in history, while Ethiopian Lamecha Girma lowered the men’s 3000m steeplechase world record, leaving the 1500m as the only world record in an Olympic men’s track race that is older than Usain Bolt’s 100m and 200m records. Ingebrigtsen currently holds the eighth-fastest time in history in the 1500m, with his best time being the Olympic record of 3:28.32 from Tokyo, which is significantly behind the world record of 3:26.00 set by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in 1998.

Despite this, Ingebrigtsen has downplayed his pursuit of the world record in interviews this season, stating that his best distance is probably the 3000m, which is not an Olympic event, even though he focuses on the 1500m. He has said that he needs to improve his own personal best before considering the world record and sees it as one of the biggest challenges he will face during his running career.

Ingebrigtsen has a history of running fast in Oslo, such as last year when he ran the world’s fastest mile in 21 years. This year, the men’s mile has been changed to a 1500m, which may indicate that Ingebrigtsen is chasing a special time, although a prescribed pace has not been announced yet. The field includes Olympic silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya and American Yared Nuguse, who ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history in February.

However, Ingebrigtsen will only have so many opportunities to achieve historic 1500m times. The Olympic and world championship races are often tactical and without pacers, and Ingebrigtsen, the world 5000m champion, will eventually focus on different events. He has stated that when he is older and slower, he will move up in distance.

Oslo Entry Lists and Schedule of Events

Here are the Oslo entry lists and the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

11:30 a.m. ET — Women’s Shot Put

12:39 — Men’s Hammer

12:45 — Men’s Pole Vault

1:03 — Women’s Triple Jump

2:04 — Women’s 400m Hurdles

2:15 — Men’s 400m

2:25 — Women’s 3000m

2:27 — Women’s Discus

2:42 — Men’s Long Jump

2:43 — Men’s 200m

2:52 — Women’s Mile

3:05 — Men’s 5000m

3:29 — Women’s 100m

3:39 — Men’s 400m Hurdles

3:50 — Men’s 1500m

Five Events to Watch

Here are five events to watch:

Men’s Pole Vault — 12:45 p.m. ET

Mondo Duplantis, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder from Sweden, will face off against E.J. Obiena, the Filipino who was the only man to beat Duplantis in 2022. The field also includes Americans Chris Nilsen, Olympic, and world silver medalist, and Sam Kendricks, 2017 and 2019 World champion.

Women’s Triple Jump — 1:03 p.m. ET

The top seven from the 2022 World Championships, led by Colombian Yulimar Rojas, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder, will compete in this event. Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts, the last woman to beat Rojas, took silver at the last two worlds and is also in this field. The event will also feature the top Americans in Olympic history, Keturah Orji, who finished fourth in 2016, and world championships history, Tori Franklin, who won bronze last year.

Men’s 200m — 2:43 p.m. ET

Noah Lyles is an overwhelming favorite for August’s worlds, but a few men in this Lyles-less field can make a statement. Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Canada is among the participants, as well as Erriyon Knighton, who won both of his 200m races so far this season and ranks tied for seventh in the world by best time in 2023. Liberian Joseph Fahnbulleh and Cuban Reynier Mena, who was the world’s third-fastest man last year, will also compete.

Women’s 100m — 3:29 p.m. ET

The world’s second- and third-fastest women of 2023, Jamaican Shericka Jackson and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou, will go head-to-head in this event. Also absent from the race are world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Men’s 1500m — 3:50 p.m. ET

Ingebrigtsen will face Timothy Cheruiyot, the world No. 1 this year, for the first time since last September. Cheruiyot was undefeated against Ingebrigtsen in the Norwegian’s teenage years. Ingebrigtsen won his first race against him at the Olympics and has lost just once to the Kenyan in their last seven head-to-heads.

As Ingebrigtsen returns to his gold-medal event, the 1500m, at his home meet, there is much anticipation for what is possible with his talent and potential. Fans can tune in to see if he can break the world record or achieve another historic 1500m time at the Diamond League stop in Oslo.

