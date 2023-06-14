Dead – Death – Obituary News : Olympic Sprinter Tori Bowie Remembered as Lightbearer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

US Olympic Sprinter Tori Bowie’s Death Related to Complications of Childbirth

The sporting world is in mourning following the tragic death of US Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie. An autopsy revealed that the 32-year-old athlete died of complications related to childbirth. Bowie was found dead at her home in Florida on May 2, and was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Medical officials suspect that Bowie may have been suffering from complications, including eclampsia and shortness of breath. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women. This is due to several factors, including disparities in the quality of healthcare, chronic underlying conditions, structural racism, and implicit bias.

Bowie began her athletic career as a successful long jumper before realizing her true talent was sprinting. In 2015, she won a bronze medal at the IAAF World Championships in Beijing, representing the USA on the 100-meter team. In 2016, she won an Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter relay, along with her teammates, and also took silver in the individual 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter. In 2017, she was the fastest woman in the world and won the individual gold medal in the 100-meter at the World Athletics Championships in London.

However, things took a turn for the worse in 2019 when she was denied entry to the Elite Athlete Training Center in California over alleged $6,000 in unpaid debts. Despite competing at the 2019 World Championships, she finished fourth and didn’t compete at the Tokyo Olympics in what seemed like a sudden twist of fate.

Born and raised in Mississippi, Bowie had no partner at the time of her death, and it is unclear if her family knew she was expecting a child. Former teammates praised her after her death, posting their memories and condolences on Twitter and telling the media about their time training with the star.

Fellow sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said, “My heart breaks for Tori Bowie’s family. A great competitor and light source. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.” Athlete Brianna McNeal added, “So sad to hear the devastating news about Tori Bowie. May her soul rest forever.” The US track and field team tweeted, “USATF is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and we will miss her greatly.”

The death of Tori Bowie is a tragic reminder of the risks that black women face during childbirth. It is important that we work to address the systemic issues that contribute to these disparities in healthcare and strive for better outcomes for all women. Bowie will always be remembered as a champion and a beacon of light in the world of athletics.

