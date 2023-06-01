Dead – Death – Obituary News : Onfo Coin Creator Dies – Limit 60 characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Demise of Bitcoin Millionaire and Onfo Coin Co-Creator John Forsyth

Introduction

The cryptocurrency community is mourning the untimely demise of John Forsyth, a prominent Bitcoin millionaire and co-creator of Onfo Coin. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the industry. His lifeless body was discovered after an extensive week-long search, and authorities have indicated that foul play is not currently suspected in the tragic incident.

Onfo Coin

ONFO Coin is a referral-based cryptocurrency project co-founded by Dr. John Forsyth and his brother Richard Forsyth in 2020. The project aims to provide users with a way to earn coins by referring others to the platform, a process referred to as “network mining.” The platform has gained attention through its videos highlighting the potential decline of the U.S. dollar, including one titled “THE U.S. DOLLAR IS DOOMED.”

The Disappearance and Discovery of John Forsyth’s Body

Dr. John Forsyth was first reported missing by his family when he did not appear at his workplace, Mercy Hospital, Cassville, Missouri, on May 21. The family sent out news about the situation on social media in a bid to find him. Just a week later, on May 28, 2023, security authorities found his car close to his workplace with his wallet, passport, laptop, and work briefcase inside. And on May 30, 2023, his body was found with signs of wounds from gunshots.

Increasing Number of Deaths in the Crypto Community

The crypto community has experienced an increasing number of deaths of prominent figures from last year. In November 2022, we saw the deaths of crypto investors: Nikolai Mushegian, 29; Tiantian Kullander, 30; and Vyacheslav Taran, 53. Nikolai died after drowning at the Puerto Rico beach just hours after he tweeted that intelligence agencies would murder him. Tiantian was reported to have died in his sleep even though there were no mentions of any ailment. Vyacheslav died after his helicopter crashed by the French-Italian border.

Conclusion

The death of John Forsyth is a tragic loss for the cryptocurrency community. He was a prominent figure in the industry and was instrumental in the creation of Onfo Coin. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, but the industry is mourning his loss. The increasing number of deaths of prominent figures in the crypto community is concerning and raises questions about the safety and security of those involved in the industry.

