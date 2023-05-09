Dead – Death – Obituary News : Opera Legend Grace Bumbry Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pioneering Black Opera Singer Grace Bumbry Dies at 86

Vienna, Austria – Grace Bumbry, a mezzo-soprano opera singer who broke barriers and paved the way for Black artists, passed away at the age of 86. Her son and publicist announced her death on May 8, 2021. Bumbry was born Grace-Melzia Bumbry on January 4, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri, to parents from Mississippi. Despite growing up in an era of profound racial segregation, Bumbry displayed a unique talent in the church choir. However, she was barred from entering the local music conservatory.

Despite the obstacles, Bumbry went on to study at Boston University and Northwestern University on scholarships. She later studied at the Music Academy of the West in California with her instructor Lotte Lehmann to refine her operatic and stage skills. Following in the footsteps of pioneering Black artists such as Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price, Bumbry was instrumental in breaking down racial barriers entrenched in classical music.

Bumbry gained international attention in 1961 when she became the first African American to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival. The festival is dedicated to Richard Wagner, a celebrated composer whose anti-Semitic and white supremacist views have complicated his artistic legacy. Bumbry’s performance was a landmark moment in opera history and a significant step towards diversifying classical music.

Bumbry’s talent extended beyond the opera stage. She also made appearances in film and television, including a cameo appearance in the 1971 film “The Omega Man.” She was also a prominent voice in the civil rights movement and supported Black causes throughout her career. In 2009, Bumbry was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors for her contributions to the arts.

Bumbry’s legacy continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations of Black opera singers and artists. Her impact on the world of classical music cannot be overstated, and her contributions will be celebrated for years to come.

