Dead – Death – Obituary News : Opera Star Grace Bumbry Passes Away at 86

Remembering Grace Bumbry: The Pioneering Black Opera Singer Who Broke Barriers

The world of opera lost a true legend on May 7, 2023, with the passing of mezzo-soprano Grace Bumbry at the age of 86. Bumbry was a trailblazer, a pioneering Black artist who shattered racial barriers and paved the way for generations of opera singers to come. Her death is a profound loss for the music world, but her legacy will live on forever.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 4, 1937, Grace-Melzia Bumbry was a unique talent from an early age. She sang in her church choir and showed an early aptitude for music, but she grew up in a time of profound racial segregation, where opportunities for Black artists were scarce. Bumbry was barred from entering the local music conservatory, but she refused to let that stop her.

Instead, Bumbry went on to study at Boston University and Northwestern University on scholarships. She later joined her instructor Lotte Lehmann at the Music Academy of the West in California to hone her operatic and stage skills. Bumbry was determined to succeed in a field that had historically excluded Black artists, and she was willing to work tirelessly to achieve her dreams.

Bumbry made her operatic debut in Paris in 1960, playing Amneris in “Aida.” She quickly gained a reputation as a rising star, and in 1961, she became the first African American to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival, an institution dedicated to the music of Richard Wagner. Wagner was a controversial figure, infamous for his anti-Semitism and white supremacist views. Some Wagnerites protested Bumbry’s performance, but Wagner’s grandson, Wieland Wagner, stood by her, stating that his grandfather’s music was “for vocal color, not skin color.”

Bumbry’s performance at Bayreuth was a turning point in her career. It brought her international attention and cemented her status as a major figure in the opera world. Over the next four decades, Bumbry would go on to receive great acclaim for her performances in roles that showcased her wide vocal range and singular star power.

Bumbry was a favorite of US first lady Jackie Kennedy and gained a reputation for glamour and high-living. She wore dramatic gowns and jewels and had a penchant for show dogs and luxury cars. But she never lost sight of her goal to break down racial barriers in classical music. Following in the footsteps of pioneering Black artists like Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price, Bumbry made it her mission to open doors for future generations of opera singers of color.

In 2009, Bumbry was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor, one of the highest American arts awards, in the presence of then-president Barack Obama. She lived for years in Switzerland and later settled in Vienna, where she continued to perform and teach. Bumbry retired from opera in 1997 after gracing the world’s most prestigious stages for decades. But she remained professionally active as a teacher and concert performer, also founding the Grace Bumbry Black Musical Heritage Ensemble.

Bumbry’s passing is a profound loss for the music world, but her legacy will continue to inspire generations of opera singers to come. Austria’s Secretary of State, Andrea Mayer, hailed Bumbry as “a pioneer for generations of opera singers” and praised her “decisive contribution to equal rights in the world of opera.” Bumbry’s life and career are a testament to the power of art to break down barriers and unite people from all walks of life. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on forever.

News Source : France 24

Source Link :Opera icon Grace Bumbry dies at 86/