Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Operation Repo Star Passes Away at 60”

Sonia Pizarro, Cast Member of Operation Repo, Passes Away at Age 60

Sonia Pizarro, a beloved cast member of the truTV reality series Operation Repo, has passed away at the age of 60. The news was confirmed by her ex-husband Froylan Tercero, who also appeared on the show.

Fond Memories of a “Bad Ass Chick”

Tercero fondly remembered Pizarro as a “bad ass chick that kicked some serious ass.” He stated that she will always hold a special place in their heart and that they still have her name tattooed on their stomach. The speaker expressed their love for Sonia and stated their intention to cherish the mementoes she gave them.

EW has contacted truTV and a representative for Tercero to request a statement.

Cause of Death Unknown

The cause of Pizarro’s death has not been disclosed, but it is known that she had experienced medical issues in the past. In May 2018, she was admitted to the hospital due to a stroke that resulted in the loss of her ability to speak and perform basic motor functions.

According to her family, she had to undergo physical therapy to regain strength in her legs and right side, and her speech ability was gradually returning. She expressed her gratitude for the support she received during her recovery.

A Talented Actress and Reality TV Star

Pizarro gained recognition for her role on Operation Repo, a truTV show that followed a group of experts from California’s San Fernando Valley as they repossessed cars. In addition to her other acting roles, she appeared in the 2009 comedy movie Repo Chick and the Operation Repo TV films Operation Sonia: Love Thy Bleeping Neighbor and Operation Repo: Lou’s Revenge, both released in 2016.

It was reported that Pizarro made a cameo appearance in the 2018 horror thriller Followed.

A Legacy of Strength and Resilience

As fans mourn the loss of Sonia Pizarro, they remember her as a strong and resilient woman who never gave up in the face of adversity. Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew and loved her.

