Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Operation Repo Star Sonia Pizarro Dies in Sleep at 60”

Sonia Pizarro Dies Suddenly at 60 Years Old

The reality TV star, Sonia Pizarro, has passed away at the age of 60. The star of the TruTV show, Operation Repo, died in her sleep at her Arizona home. Her sudden death has come as a shock to many of her fans and colleagues.

Health Issues

Sonia had major health issues in the past, according to TMZ. In May 2018, she was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, but that is not thought to have contributed to her sudden death. It is unclear what the cause of her death was at this time.

A Bad A** Chick

Sonia’s ex-husband, fellow Operation Repo star Froylan Tercero, called her “a bad a** chick that kicked some serious a**.” He spoke fondly of her and said that she will always have a place in his heart. He also mentioned that he still has her name tattooed on his stomach.

Sonia was loved by many and her sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her.

Operation Repo

Operation Repo details stories from the world of car repossession in California’s San Fernando Valley. The show aired from 2007 to 2014 and Sonia was a regular cast member throughout its run. She was known for her tough attitude and no-nonsense approach to the job.

Her colleagues and fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of her time on the show.

A Tragic Loss

Sonia’s death comes nearly five years after fellow Repo star Carlos Lopez was found dead on the balcony of his Los Angeles apartment. The reality star and character actor’s body was found by his roommate who called 9-1-1. Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlos starred on the reality show Operation Repo from 2012 to 2014 and also appeared on iCarly and CSI: Cyber. Most recently he appeared in the Tom Cruise film American Made. He also served in the US Army with the 82nd Airborne Division.

In Loving Memory

Sonia Pizarro and Carlos Lopez were both beloved members of the Operation Repo cast and their sudden and tragic deaths have left a void in the hearts of their fans and colleagues. They will both be remembered for their contributions to the show and their larger-than-life personalities.

Rest in peace, Sonia and Carlos.

News Source : Dan Roberts

Source Link :Sonia Pizarro dead at 60: Operation Repo star suddenly dies in her sleep at home in Arizona/