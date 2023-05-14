Dead – Death – Obituary News : Orangeville DJ Jamie Ferris Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jamie Ferris Dies in a Motorcycle Accident

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the tragic death of Jamie Ferris of Orangeville. The news of his passing has left the community in shock and disbelief. Jamie was not only a talented artist but a great human being who touched the lives of many. He will be sorely missed.

A Talented Artist and Founder of Qwest Rider

Jamie Ferris was best known as the founder of Qwest Rider and the owner of Soundqwest DJ Service. His passion for music and motorcycles was evident in everything he did. He was a big contributor to the community, and his loss will be deeply felt.

Details of the Accident Still Sketchy

Jamie Ferris passed away on May 11, 2023, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The details of the accident are still unclear, and it is not known what led to the fatal crash. The community mourns the loss of such a talented and beloved person.

Social Media Flooded with Tributes and Condolences

Following Jamie Ferris’s passing, social media has been flooded with tributes and condolences from friends, family, and fans. Alissa Slaughter, who once received words of wisdom from Jamie, expressed her sorrow by saying, “Live every day to the fullest because you never know how many sunsets you are going to get.” His contagious smile and positive energy will be missed.

Funeral Plans and Official Obituary Yet to be Released

As of yet, Jamie Ferris’s family and relatives have not released an official obituary. The funeral plans for him are also not known. The community waits for further updates on how they can pay their respects and honor the memory of a great man.

In Conclusion

The passing of Jamie Ferris is a great loss to the community of Orangeville and beyond. His legacy as a talented artist, founder of Qwest Rider, and owner of Soundqwest DJ Service will live on. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

