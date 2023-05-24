Dead – Death – Obituary News : Oregon State Coach in Two Rose Bowls, Robert Zelinka, Passes Away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bob Zelinka: A Legendary Assistant Coach at Oregon State

Oregon State football lost a legend on Sunday, as Robert “Bob” Zelinka passed away at the age of 93. Zelinka served as an assistant coach for the Beavers from 1955-64, during arguably the greatest decade of Oregon State football. He was part of a coaching staff that produced the school’s only Heisman Trophy winner, Terry Baker, and played in two Rose Bowls. Zelinka’s contributions to the program were immeasurable, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

Early Years and Coaching Career

Zelinka was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1928. He attended UCLA, where he played football for the Bruins as an offensive tackle. After graduating, he began his coaching career as an assistant at Beverly Hills High School. He then moved on to Santa Monica City College, where he served as the head coach for two seasons. In 1955, he joined Tommy Prothro’s coaching staff at Oregon State as an offensive line coach.

Zelinka quickly made an impact at Oregon State, helping to turn around a struggling program. Within two years of Prothro’s arrival, the Beavers played in a Rose Bowl, and they went on to play in two more during Zelinka’s tenure. Zelinka was a key figure in the success of the Beavers’ offense, serving as the offensive line coach for most of his time at Oregon State.

The Heisman Trophy and Rose Bowls

Zelinka’s most memorable season at Oregon State came in 1962, when Terry Baker won the Heisman Trophy. Baker was the first and only Heisman Trophy winner in Oregon State history, and Zelinka played a significant role in his success. As the offensive line coach, Zelinka helped create running lanes for Baker, who rushed for 466 yards and five touchdowns that season. Baker also passed for 1,483 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the Beavers to a 9-2 record and a victory in the Liberty Bowl.

Zelinka was also on staff for Oregon State’s appearances in the 1957 and 1964 Rose Bowls. In 1957, the Beavers lost to Iowa, but they returned to the Rose Bowl seven years later and defeated Michigan. Zelinka’s contributions to these historic moments cannot be overstated. He was a respected and valued member of the coaching staff, and his expertise was critical to the success of the Beavers’ offense.

Legacy and Honors

Zelinka left coaching after Prothro departed for UCLA in 1964. He went into private business and became a football official in the Pacific Coast Conference. However, his legacy at Oregon State continued to grow. He was inducted into the Oregon State University and State of Oregon’s halls of fame as a member of the Rose Bowl teams, as well as the Southern California Jewish Hall of Fame. Zelinka’s impact on the program was recognized by his peers, and he will forever be remembered as a key figure in the history of Oregon State football.

Final Thoughts

Robert “Bob” Zelinka was a legendary assistant coach at Oregon State, and his contributions to the program will be remembered for generations to come. He was part of a coaching staff that helped turn around a struggling program and produced some of the greatest moments in Oregon State football history. Zelinka’s expertise as an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator was critical to the success of the Beavers’ offense, and his legacy will live on through the players he coached and the fans he inspired. Rest in peace, Tiger.

News Source : Nick Daschel | The Oregonian/OregonLive

Source Link :Robert Zelinka, Oregon State coach in two Rose Bowls, Terry Baker era, dies at 93/