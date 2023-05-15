Dead – Death – Obituary News : Original Voice Actor of Crash Bandicoot Dies at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

HONORING THE LEGACY OF BRENDAN O’BRIEN, THE VOICE BEHIND CRASH BANDICOOT

On March 23, 2023, the world lost a legendary voice actor, Brendan O’Brien, who was famously known for his iconic portrayal of Crash Bandicoot and several other characters in the original trilogy of the PlayStation One games. Although he passed away two months ago, the news has only recently gained widespread attention among fans, who are now mourning the loss of the man behind their favorite video game character.

BRENDAN O’BRIEN’S INCREDIBLE LEGACY AS THE VOICE OF CRASH BANDICOOT

For those who are unfamiliar with the original trilogy of Crash Bandicoot games, Brendan O’Brien was the voice actor responsible for bringing the lovable marsupial hero to life. But his talent didn’t stop there, as he also lent his voice to other memorable characters including Dr. Neo Cortez, Dr. N. Gin, and Dr. N. Brio, among others.

The original Crash Bandicoot trilogy was developed by Naughty Dog and released for the PlayStation One between 1996 and 1998. These games enjoyed immense popularity and a cult following, thanks in large part to O’Brien’s incredible voice acting skills. After the trilogy, Naughty Dog moved on to develop other games, including the popular Jax & Daxter series for the PlayStation 2 era.

CRASH BANDICOOT’S REVIVAL AND O’BRIEN’S LEGACY

After many years of absence, the Crash Bandicoot series was finally revived in 2017 with the release of the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy. This remastered version of the original trilogy was a hit among fans, who eagerly awaited the next installment of the series. In 2020, Toys for Bob released Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which was also met with great critical acclaim.

As the fourth game in the series, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was a testament to the enduring popularity of the franchise. It was also a reminder of the incredible legacy of Brendan O’Brien, who had helped to create one of the most beloved video game characters of all time.

THE FUTURE OF CRASH BANDICOOT AND O’BRIEN’S IMPACT

The next entry in the Crash Bandicoot series, Crash Team Rumble, is slated for release in June 2023. While it is unclear whether O’Brien’s voice will be included in the game, fans are eager to see how the series will continue to evolve and honor the legacy of the man who helped create it.

In conclusion, Brendan O’Brien’s passing is a great loss not only for the video game industry but for the world of entertainment as a whole. His contribution to the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy and his incredible voice acting skills will always be remembered and cherished by fans of the series. As we move forward, we can only hope that the next entries in the series will continue to pay tribute to his legacy and honor the incredible work he did as the voice behind Crash Bandicoot.

News Source : Michael Harradence

Source Link :Crash Bandicoot’s Original Voice Actor Has Passed Away Aged 61/