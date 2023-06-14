Dead – Death – Obituary News : Over 100 Dead and 144 Rescued: Police Update

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Over 100 Dead in Tragic Boat Accident in Kwara State, Nigeria

A tragic boat accident that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, has claimed over 100 lives in Kwara State, Nigeria. The incident happened around the River Niger axis when a boat carrying about 250 people capsized. The victims were mostly wedding guests from Gboti village who were traveling to Ebu and Dzakan villages in Patigi Local Government Area.

According to the Kwara State Police Command, 106 people lost their lives in the incident, with 61 casualties from Ebu Village, 38 from Dzakan Village, four from Kpada Village, and three others from Kogi State. The remaining 144 passengers were rescued by a team of policemen and locals who joined the rescue efforts.

The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama psc+, dispatched a team of policemen immediately after receiving the information. They joined the locals who were already on their way to locate the exact spot of the boat accident. The police have released a detailed account of the incident and are investigating the cause of the accident.

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has also launched an investigation into the incident. NIWA revealed that the boat was overloaded and did not have life jackets for all the passengers. The authority has promised to sanction the operators of the boat for violating safety regulations.

The boat accident has attracted the attention of prominent Nigerians, including President Buhari and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu. President Buhari expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and urged the relevant authorities to investigate the incident and provide assistance to the survivors and families of the deceased.

Bola Tinubu, on the other hand, ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and directed the relevant authorities to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident. He also promised to provide immediate relief and assistance to the survivors and families of the victims.

The boat accident is a tragic reminder of the need for strict adherence to safety regulations and the importance of providing adequate safety equipment for water transportation. It is hoped that the authorities will take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The families of the victims are grieving, and our hearts go out to them during this difficult time.

