Dead – Death – Obituary News : Over 200 Americans at Risk of Fungal Meningitis After Mexican Cosmetic Surgeries

Fungal Meningitis Outbreak in Mexico Linked to Cosmetic Surgeries: WHO Urged to Declare Public Health Emergency

Authorities in the US and Mexico have called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency over a fungal meningitis outbreak linked to cosmetic surgeries in Mexico, according to a report by the BBC. The outbreak has caused the death of two Americans who had undergone liposuction in Matamoros, Mexico, under epidural anesthesia. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that hundreds of people could be at risk, and has identified 25 people in the US with suspected or probable cases of fungal meningitis. Over 200 Americans who travelled to clinics in Matamoros between January and May 13 are also at risk.

Clinics Associated with the Outbreak

The outbreak has been traced to two clinics in Mexico, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3, both of which have since been closed. The CDC is working with 25 state and local health departments to contact people in the US with potential exposure and to advise them to go to their nearest health center, urgent care, or emergency room for diagnostic testing for meningitis. People who test positive for infection will be given antifungal medicines, and those who test negative will be asked to watch for symptoms.

Risk of Cosmetic Surgeries

Many US citizens travel to Mexico for cosmetic procedures such as liposuction, breast augmentation, and Brazilian butt lifts because they are cheaper. However, the surgeries involve an epidural-an anesthetic injection around the spinal column. The medication used for anesthesia in the current outbreak got contaminated and was used at two private hospitals. Symptoms of meningitis can include fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and changes in mental status. Fungal meningitis infections are not contagious and are not transmitted from person to person. However, it can quickly become life-threatening once symptoms manifest.

Public Health Emergency

The WHO has yet to declare a public health emergency, but the situation is being closely monitored. The US and Mexico are urging people to be cautious when traveling to foreign countries for medical procedures and to research the clinics and hospitals thoroughly before undergoing any surgeries. The CDC has also urged doctors to be vigilant and to report any suspected cases of meningitis immediately.

Conclusion

The outbreak of fungal meningitis linked to cosmetic surgeries in Mexico is a reminder of the risks of medical tourism and the importance of patient safety. People who are considering traveling to foreign countries for medical procedures should do their research and ensure that they are dealing with reputable clinics and hospitals. The CDC’s warning also serves as a reminder to doctors to be vigilant and to report any suspected cases of meningitis immediately. As the outbreak continues to spread, there is a need for increased awareness and collaboration between health authorities to prevent further deaths.

