Dead – Death – Obituary News : Over 200 Killed, Many Missing in Congo Floods

The Devastating Flash Floods and Landslides in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been hit hard by flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains. The death toll has risen to over 203, with many people still missing. The affected area is located in South Kivu province, where villages have been drowned, homes have been washed away, and farms have been damaged. The disaster has caused a humanitarian crisis that has touched the hearts of many, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege, who has taken action to provide emergency medical aid to the affected population.

The Devastating Effects of the Disaster

The rainfall in Kalehe territory caused rivers to overflow, inundating the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi. In Nyamukubi, the hillside collapsed, which added to the devastation. The heavy rains caused numerous villages to be drowned, many homes to be washed away, and farms to be damaged when rivers in the area burst their banks. The disaster has caused a humanitarian crisis that has touched the hearts of many.

The Response to the Disaster

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege has announced that he has dispatched a group of surgeons, anaesthetists and technicians to the region to provide the population with emergency medical aid. His clinic is located in Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu. The response from the international community has been strong, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offering his condolences to the people who had been affected by the catastrophic floods in Rwanda and Congo. He stated that this is yet another illustration of accelerating climate change and its disastrous impact on countries that have done nothing to contribute to global warming.

The History of Flash Floods and Landslides in the Region

South Kivu, which borders Rwanda, frequently experiences floods and landslides. This week’s heavy rains also caused flooding and landslides in Rwanda, which resulted in the death of 130 people and the destruction of more than five thousand homes. In Congo’s last instance of this magnitude in October 2014, over 700 dwellings were destroyed by severe rains. At the time, the United Nations stated that more than 130 individuals were reported missing. The history of flash floods and landslides in the region highlights the urgent need for action to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Conclusion

The flash floods and landslides in the Democratic Republic of Congo have caused a humanitarian crisis that has touched the hearts of many. The response from the international community has been strong, with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege taking action to provide emergency medical aid to the affected population. The history of flash floods and landslides in the region highlights the urgent need for action to mitigate the impact of climate change and prevent such disasters from happening in the future.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :More Than 200 Dead, Several Missing After Congo Floods/