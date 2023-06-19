Dead – Death – Obituary News : Over 40 Zimbabweans Survive Bus Crash in South Africa

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

40 Zimbabweans Survive Bus Accident on N1 Highway in South Africa

On 18 June, approximately 40 Zimbabweans narrowly escaped death after the Bulawayo-bound bus they were travelling in overturned along the N1 highway near Makhado town in Limpopo province, South Africa. The bus was reportedly travelling from Gauteng to Bulawayo. While social media was awash with images and a voice note about the incident on Sunday, Limpopo spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Community Safety, Mr Mafenya Lediga confirmed the incident and indicated that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The N1 highway is the major commercial artery linking South Africa with the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries north of the Limpopo and Zambezi Rivers. However, the road has become notorious for fatal accidents, with more than 50 Zimbabweans losing their lives on the highway due to road accidents in the last 12 months. In April, eight people, some of them believed to be Zimbabweans, were killed when a Toyota Quantum they were travelling in was involved in a road accident near Musina town, also on the N1 highway.

The high number of Zimbabwean fatalities on the N1 highway has prompted calls for a review of the safety measures on the road and increased awareness campaigns for Zimbabweans who use the highway. Several factors have been attributed to the high accident rate on the N1 highway, including poor road conditions, reckless driving, overloading, and fatigue. Furthermore, some drivers have been accused of driving intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

The Zimbabwean government has urged its citizens to exercise caution when travelling to South Africa and to use reputable transport companies. The Zimbabwean Consulate in South Africa has also issued a statement urging Zimbabweans to be vigilant when travelling and to check the roadworthiness of the vehicles they use. The Consulate has also advised Zimbabweans to take out travel insurance to cover any medical expenses or repatriation in case of accidents or emergencies.

In addition to the high number of road accidents, Zimbabweans travelling to South Africa have also been targeted by criminals. In recent years, there have been several reports of Zimbabweans being robbed, assaulted, or kidnapped while travelling in South Africa. The Zimbabwean government has urged its citizens to be cautious and to avoid travelling at night or in isolated areas.

The N1 highway is an essential route for Zimbabweans travelling to and from South Africa for various reasons, including work, business, and education. However, the frequent accidents and criminal activities on the road have put many Zimbabweans at risk and highlighted the need for urgent action to improve safety and security measures on the highway.

In conclusion, the recent bus accident on the N1 highway in South Africa involving 40 Zimbabweans is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by Zimbabweans travelling to and from South Africa. While the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the high number of fatalities on the highway due to road accidents and criminal activities has prompted calls for increased awareness campaigns, improved road conditions, and enhanced security measures. Zimbabweans travelling to South Africa should exercise caution and use reputable transport companies, while the Zimbabwean government should work with its South African counterparts to improve safety and security measures on the N1 highway.

News Source : The Chronicle

Source Link :More than 40 Zimbabweans escape death in SA Bus Accident/