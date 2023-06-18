Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Over 50 Dead, 400 Hospitalised at UP Hospital, State on Alert”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Over 50 Dead, 400 Hospitalised At UP District Hospital in Last 72 Hours, State on Alert

54 people have died and around 400 hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia District Hospital in the last three days. The doctors have said that ‘though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be a factor’. Hospitalisations are rising because of severe heat, they added.

Cause of Deaths

The doctors have further added that the patients are complaining of fever, breathing trouble, and other issues. 23 patients died on June 15, 20 the next day, and 11 yesterday, SK Yadav, in-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ballia, said.

Talking to NDTV, Dr BP Tiwari, Additional Health Director, Azamgarh Circle, has said a team is coming from Lucknow to investigate if there’s some disease that is not being detected. When it is too hot or cold, respiratory patients, diabetes patients, and blood pressure patients are at increased risk. The mercury rising a little may have led to their deaths, Dr Tiwari speculated.

According to the health official, on average 7 to 9 deaths are reported daily in the hospital. “As per records of the district hospital, of the 54 deaths, 40 per cent of the patients had fever, while 60 per cent were suffering from other diseases. So far, only two persons have died due to heat stroke in the district,” Kumar told PTI.

Hospital Under Pressure

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SK Yadav said the hospital is reeling under pressure as every day around 125 to 135 patients are admitted. “On June 15, as many as 154 patients were admitted to the district hospital, of which 23 patients died due to various reasons. “While 20 patients died on June 16, eleven passed away on the following day. They were all aged above 60,” he added.

On Saturday, the additional director of the health department of Azamgarh division OP Tiwari said a team of the health department from Lucknow will be coming to Ballia and conducting tests, after which the causes of the deaths would be ascertained.

“Maybe there is a disease, which could not be detected. At this point of time, the temperature is also high. During the summers and winters, the death rates among the diabetic patients and those with breathing difficulties and blood pressure, increases,” he added.

Measures Taken

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar has said, “In order to ensure that patients at the district hospital do not face any difficulties, coolers, fans and ACs have been arranged. Apart from this, 15 beds have also been increased.”

State on Alert

The state government has taken note of the situation and is keeping a close watch on the developments. The district authorities have been instructed to take all necessary measures to prevent any further deaths.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and has directed the health department to take all necessary steps to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The situation at Ballia District Hospital is alarming, and the state government is taking all necessary steps to prevent further deaths. The cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained, and a team of experts is investigating the matter. The rising temperatures in the region are a cause for concern, and people are advised to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

News Source : India.com News Desk

Source Link :Over 50 Dead, 400 Hospitalised At UP District Hospital in Last 72 Hours, State on Alert/