Dead – Death – Obituary News : Over 54 dead from extreme heat in North India

Heatwave in Northern India Claims 54 Lives in Three Days

At least 54 people have died in northern India in the last three days due to heat-related issues, according to Indian health system officials. The deaths were mostly of people over 60 years of age with chronic diseases that were complicated due to high temperatures, prolonged sun exposure, or dehydration, said the superintendent’s office of Ballia District hospital in Uttar Pradesh where the deaths were recorded.

The Numbers

The district health department issued a statement that said 23 patients died on Thursday, 11 on Friday, and another ten on Saturday, as per the superintendent’s office. The number of patients with symptoms of dehydration, dizziness, nausea, among others, has been on the rise in recent days, most of them day laborers or people with comorbidities, said the health center. Some 154 people have been admitted to the hospital with heat-related symptoms.

The Reasons for the Deaths

The hospital’s superintendent, SK Yadav, told reporters that in the case of deaths, “there are many different causes, especially in the case of people with chronic medical conditions.” The region’s Additional Health Director BP Tiwari said in a press release that there was an increase in deaths of people over the age of 60, although a group of experts would be required to ascertain the causes.

The Weather Conditions

The average maximum temperature in Ballia has remained between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius in the last few days. According to a study published in 2021 by Indian meteorologists, more than 17,000 people died in the last 50 years due to extreme weather events, such as heat waves.

Conclusion

The heatwave in northern India has claimed many lives, and the number of patients with heat-related symptoms is on the rise. The increasing temperatures due to climate change have made the situation worse. The Indian government needs to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future and provide medical assistance to those in need. The public needs to take precautions, such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight, and staying indoors during peak hours, to avoid heat-related illnesses.

