Dead – Death – Obituary News : Overcrowded migrant boat sinks off Greece, dozens dead

A Tragic Capsizing: 79 Dead in Mediterranean Migrant Boat Disaster

A fishing boat filled with migrants attempting to reach Europe capsized and sank near the coast of Greece on Wednesday, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing. The vessel was believed to have left from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya. The route from North Africa to Italy through the central Mediterranean is considered the deadliest in the world, with the UN migration agency recording more than 21,000 deaths and disappearances since 2014. The Italian coast guard initially alerted Greek authorities and the European Union border protection agency, Frontex, about an approaching vessel on Tuesday. The International Organisation for Migration said initial reports suggested up to 400 people were on board. A network of activists said it received a distress call from a boat in the same area whose passengers said it carried 750 people. However, it was unclear if that was the vessel that sank. Smugglers use unseaworthy boats and cram as many migrants as possible inside, sometimes inside locked holds, for journeys that can take days. They head for Italy, which is directly across the Mediterranean from Libya and Tunisia and much closer than Greece to the Western European countries that most migrants hope to eventually reach. In February, at least 94 people died when a wooden boat from Turkey sank off Cutro in southern Italy, in the worst Mediterranean sinking so far this year.

An aerial photograph from the Greek coast guard showed scores of people covering practically every inch of the deck of the battered blue vessel. It is unclear how many passengers were missing, but some initial reports suggested hundreds of people may have been aboard when the boat went down far from shore. Greece’s caretaker prime minister, Ioannis Sarmas, declared three days of national mourning, “with our thoughts on all the victims of the ruthless smugglers who exploit human unhappiness”. Coast guard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told state ERT TV that it was impossible to accurately estimate the number of passengers. He said that it appeared that the 25- to 30-metre vessel capsized after people abruptly moved to one side. “The outer deck was full of people, and we presume that the interior (of the vessel) would also have been full,” he said. “It looks as if there was a shift among the people who were crammed on board, and it capsized.”

Coast guard, navy, and merchant vessels and aircraft have been involved in a vast search-and-rescue operation set to continue overnight. The ship sank 10 to 15 minutes after capsizing. Survivors included 30 people from Egypt, 10 from Pakistan, 35 from Syria and two Palestinians, the agency said. Twenty-five survivors ranging in age from 16 to 49 were hospitalised with hypothermia or fever. At the port of Kalamata, around 70 exhausted survivors bedded down in sleeping bags and blankets provided by rescuers in a large warehouse, while paramedics set up tents outside for anyone who needed first aid. Katerina Tsata, head of a Red Cross volunteer group in Kalamata, said the migrants were also given psychological support. “They suffered a very heavy blow, both physical and mental,” she said.

The Mediterranean’s deadliest shipwreck in living memory occurred on 18 April 2015, when an overcrowded fishing boat collided off Libya with a freighter trying to come to its rescue. Only 28 people survived. Forensic experts concluded that there were originally 1,100 people on board. Human traffickers have benefited from the instability in Libya, and made the country one of the main departure points for people attempting to reach Europe on smuggler’s boats.

