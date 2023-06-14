Dead – Death – Obituary News : Owner of Hyde Park Coiffures Passes at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Frank Burdick Jr.: More Than Just a Hairstylist

For the customers who sat down in Frank Burdick Jr.’s chair to get their hair done, he was more than just a hairstylist. He was a confidant, a friend, and a safe haven. Hyde Park Coiffures, owned by Burdick Jr. and his business partner, the late Lou Popper, was a place where customers would go for their weekly hair appointment, be pampered, talk about their troubles and leave smiling. Burdick Jr. passed away last week after a two-year battle with lung cancer, surrounded by his loved ones at his Villa Hills, Kentucky, home, leaving behind a more than 50-year legacy in the East Side neighborhood.

Burdick Jr.’s son, Frank Burdick III, fondly remembers his father’s kindness, sincerity, and ability to listen. He said that people would tell his father things they wouldn’t even tell their minister or priest, not because it was a gimmick, but because his father and Popper were genuinely interested in what they had to say. Burdick Jr.’s job was a significant part of his life, but family was also paramount. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Faye, his sons Frank and Kirk, and his grandchildren Maddie, Lily, and Joe. He and his wife traveled the world together and held season tickets to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, as he loved classical music.

Before settling on a career in cosmetology, Burdick Jr. worked as a salesman for Firestone and Nabisco. Burdick III recalls fond memories of being on the road with his father, going door to door to sell goods. However, when Nabisco found out that Burdick Jr. was attending cosmetology school, they fired him. Burdick Jr. then worked a hotel manager job to get through cosmetology school and open the salon.

In its heyday, the salon had a staff of hairdressers, shampooers, and even a full-time manicurist. Back in the day, women would often come in each week for a primp. The salon later became unisex, and men started coming in for haircuts. For many customers, Hyde Park Coiffures felt like home. There were coffee and doughnuts for customers every day, and the salon always had a great atmosphere.

Lynn Hailey, one of Burdick Jr.’s customers, said that he loved his customers, and his customers loved him. She described the salon as a community, not just a business. His son, Burdick III, also stated that his father had a steady clientele of loyal people who won’t easily forget him. He said that on top of his father and Popper being good at their craft, his father was the most genuine person he has ever met in his life.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. June 17 at Mt. Auburn Presbyterian Church, 103 William Howard Taft Road, followed by a reception. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Auburn Presbyterian Church, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, or another charity. Burdick Jr. may have passed away, but his legacy and impact on his community will never be forgotten.

News Source : Erin Couch

Source Link :Hyde Park Coiffures owner dies at 83/