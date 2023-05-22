Dead – Death – Obituary News : Oxford MD Car Crash Linked to Fatal Outcome

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering James Cockey Oxford Md: A Promising Student and Professional

James Cockey, a resident of Oxford, Maryland, tragically passed away on May 19, 2023, following a car accident, leaving his family devastated.

Educational Pursuits

James pursued his education at Chesapeake College from 2018 to 2021 before majoring in Economics and International Economics at the University of Maryland.

Professional Achievements

From September 2020 to July 2021, James worked as the Chief Financial Officer at Stonks Capital Management in College Park, Maryland. He then served as a Marketing Consultant for Hyzon Motors, where he developed a B2C-focused marketing plan utilizing social media, production teams, influencer agencies, and social media management companies. James Cockey’s diverse professional experiences showcase his dedication and expertise in finance, marketing, and contacts.

Tragic Passing

James Cockey, a student at the University of Maryland from Oxford, Maryland, tragically lost his life in a car accident on May 19, 2023. The news of his passing has left his family in deep shock and sorrow. The confirmation of his death came through a heartfelt Facebook post on Sunday.

Cherished Memory

As the circumstances continue to unfold, the memory of James Cockey will be cherished, and his potential to make a positive difference will be remembered by all who knew him.

Obituary

James Cockey, a promising student from Oxford, Maryland, passed away tragically in a car accident on May 19, 2023. Born with immense potential on an unspecified date, James endeavored to leave an indelible mark on the world.

GoFundMe Campaign

In a heartfelt gesture, Connor Shields initiated a GoFundMe Campaign on May 19, 2023, to gather funds to support James Cockey’s memorial ceremonies and burial expenses. The Campaign has garnered significant support from 147 generous donors, surpassing the initial goal.

The funds collected through this Campaign will undoubtedly alleviate the financial burden on James Cockey’s family during this difficult time, enabling them to focus on honoring his memory and fittingly bidding him farewell.

Conclusion

James Cockey’s legacy will forever endure through cherished memories and his impact on those fortunate to know him. In this time of mourning, our thoughts and condolences go out to his grieving family and friends. May James rest in eternal peace.

