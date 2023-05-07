Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pakistani Actor Shabbir Rana Passes Away at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Shabbir Rana Passes Away: Pakistani Entertainment Industry Mourns

The Pakistani entertainment industry has been shaken by the news of actor Shabbir Rana’s sudden death. The actor, who had been a part of the industry for several years, passed away on Monday, leaving his fans and colleagues in shock.

Early Life and Career

Shabbir Rana was born in Lahore, Pakistan in 1970. He started his acting career in the late 1990s and quickly became a popular face on television. He was known for his versatile acting skills and his ability to bring depth and emotion to his roles.

Over the years, Rana appeared in several hit TV dramas, including “Doraha”, “Dil Diya Dehleez”, and “Mera Saaein”. He also made a name for himself in the film industry, with notable performances in movies like “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” and “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani”.

Personal Life and Legacy

Shabbir Rana was married and had three children. He was known to be a kind and generous person, and his colleagues in the entertainment industry have been quick to express their grief at his passing.

Many fans and fellow actors have taken to social media to pay tribute to Rana and share their memories of him. Some have described him as a “versatile actor” and a “true professional”, while others have praised his kindness and generosity towards his colleagues.

Rana’s death has left a void in the Pakistani entertainment industry, and his legacy as a talented actor and a kind-hearted person will be remembered for years to come.

Tributes Pour In

News of Shabbir Rana’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many actors, directors, and producers have taken to social media to express their sadness and pay tribute to the late actor.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Shabbir Rana,” wrote actor Faysal Qureshi on Twitter. “He was a versatile actor and a fine human being. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss.”

Director Nadeem Baig, who worked with Rana on several projects, also shared his condolences on social media. “Shabbir Rana was a true professional and a great actor,” he wrote. “His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

Many fans have also shared their memories of Rana, with some describing him as their favorite actor and others recalling his kindness and generosity towards his fans.

Final Thoughts

The sudden death of Shabbir Rana has left a void in the Pakistani entertainment industry and has been met with an outpouring of grief from his fans and colleagues. Rana was known for his versatile acting skills and his kind-hearted nature, and his legacy as a talented actor and a good person will be remembered for years to come.

May he rest in peace.

News Source : tiger shroff news

Source Link :shabbir rana death news | actor shabbir rana passed away | pakistani actor death |/