Amjad Islam Amjad: A Literary Legend

The death news of Amjad Islam Amjad, a renowned Pakistani dramatist and poet, has shocked the poetry industry. The literary legend passed away on Friday in Lahore at the age of 78 due to a heart attack. Amjad Islam Amjad has contributed significantly to Urdu literature and has written more than 40 books throughout his 50-year career. He has won several national and international awards, including the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance, and Tamgh-e-Imtiaz.

Amjad Islam Amjad’s Career Achievements

Amjad Islam Amjad started his career as a lecturer at the Govt. M.A.O. College in Lahore. He served as Pakistan Television Corporation’s director from 1975 to 1979 before returning to teaching. In 1989, he was chosen as the Urdu Science Board’s Director General, and he also served as the project director of Children Library Complex. Amjad Islam Amjad has written dramas based on criticism and has received numerous national and international awards.

Tributes Paid To Amjad Islam Amjad

The prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, and President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed their sorrow over Amjad Islam Amjad’s passing. Several well-known people and celebrities also expressed their shock, grief, and condolences to his family. Actor Imran Abbas claimed that Amjad Islam Amjad Sahab’s passing marked the end of an era and the most depressing day in Urdu poetry.

Amjad Islam Amjad Biography Details

Amjad Islam Amjad was born on August 4, 1944, in Lahore. He received his Masters in Urdu from the University of Punjab in 1967. He was appointed as an Urdu professor at the M.A.O. College in Lahore in 1968 and served as a professor there until 1975. He was then appointed as the deputy director of Punjab’s Arts Council in August of the same year. Amjad Islam Amjad has played a crucial role in the literary community and has written several well-known dramas, including Varis, Din, and Fishar.

Amjad Islam Amjad’s International Contributions

Amjad Islam Amjad has also contributed significantly outside of Pakistan. He translated “Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein,” a collection of Urdu poems by African poets, and received the Necip Fazil International Culture and Art Award from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. According to the Turkish leader, Amjad Islam Amjad is one of the most significant poets in contemporary Urdu literature.

In Conclusion

Amjad Islam Amjad’s passing is a significant loss to the literary community. He has left behind a legacy of exceptional literary works and contributions to Urdu literature. His death has left a void that cannot be filled, and he will always be remembered as a literary legend.

