Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pakistan’s Snooker Player Dies

Pakistan mourns the loss of talented snooker player Mohammad Bilal

Pakistan’s snooker community is in mourning after the sudden passing of Mohammad Bilal, who suffered a heart attack and passed away on Friday. Bilal was a talented player who had won several accolades in both domestic and international snooker championships. His death has come as a shock to the Pakistani Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSF) and the wider sports community in Pakistan.

Bilal’s accomplishments in snooker were notable, and he was a respected player in both domestic and international circles. He had won the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Team Cup in 2019, which was a proud moment for Pakistan. His success in the IBSF World Team Cup was alongside his compatriot Asjad Iqbal, and the duo had made their country proud.

The PBSF confirmed the news of Bilal’s passing and expressed their condolences to his family. The federation’s chairman, Alamgir Khan, spoke highly of Bilal’s contributions to the sport and his country. “We are saddened on the passing away of Bilal,” he said in a statement. “He served Pakistan with pride and honour and won many titles for the country. In this tough time, we are standing with his family.”

Bilal’s sudden death has left many in shock, and his funeral was held on the same day as his passing after Namaz-e-Zuhr. The Pakistani snooker community, as well as the wider sports community, are mourning the loss of a talented player who had so much potential.

Bilal’s accomplishments in domestic ranking snooker championships were also noteworthy. He had won the Jubilee Insurance National Snooker Championship twice, in 2016 and 2019. He was also the runner-up in the 8th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship in 2016 and the semi-finalist of the Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship in 2019. In 2020, he was the pre-quarter-finalist of the Jubilee Insurance 45th National Snooker Championship and the semi-finalist of the 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship.

Moreover, Bilal’s accomplishments in international snooker championships showcased his talent and passion for the sport. He was the semi-finalist in the Snooker Six Red Event (Bronze Medal) of the first Asian Billiard Sports Championship in Al-Fujairah, UAE, in 2016. In 2017, he was the semi-finalist (Bronze Medal) in the 33rd Asian Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar. He was also the semi-finalist in the Snooker Six Red Event (Bronze Medal) in the 5th Asian Team & 6th Six Red Snooker Championships in Kyrgyzstan, and the runner-up in the Snooker Team Event (Silver Medal) in the same championship. In 2018, Bilal was the semi-finalist (Bronze Medal) in the 34th Asian Snooker Championship in Tabriz, Iran. He was also the runner-up in the Snooker Team Event (Silver Medal) in the 6th Asian Team & 7th Six Red Snooker Championships in Doha, Qatar, and the runner-up in the Snooker Six Red Event (Silver Medal) in the same championship. Additionally, he won the Snooker 10 Red Event (Gold Medal) in the 1st IBSF – ACBS Asian Tour in Doha, Qatar, and was the semi-finalist in the Snooker 10 Red Event (Bronze Medal) in the 2nd IBSF – ACBS Asian Tour in Jinan, China. In 2019, Bilal was the semi-finalist in the Snooker Six Red Event (Bronze Medal) in the 1st Qatar 6 Red World Cup in Doha, Qatar. He won the IBSF World Team Cup (Gold Medal) in the same championship. He was also the runner-up (Silver Medal) in the SAARC Snooker Championship in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Bilal’s death is a loss for Pakistan’s snooker community and the sports world in general. He was a talented player who had achieved so much in his career and had so much more potential. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of Pakistani snooker players to pursue their passion for the sport. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Faizan Lakhani

Source Link :Pakistan’s snooker player passes away – Other Sports/