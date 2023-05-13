Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Pani Da Bulbula’ singer Yaqoob Atif dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famous Pakistani singer Yaqoob Atif Bulbula passes away after a protracted illness in Lahore

Yaqoob Atif Bulbula, the famous Pakistani singer, passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness in Lahore. He gained immense popularity for his song ‘Zindagi paani da bulbula.’ Two years ago, he was paralyzed, and since then, he had been struggling with his health.

A career that touched the hearts of millions

Yaqoob Atif Bulbula, also known as Bulbula Saheb, was a well-known singer and actor in Pakistan. He had performed across Pakistan as well as abroad. He played a variety of roles in TV plays and films. In PTV plays, he had roles in Waris, Andhera Ujala, Aj di Kahani, and many more. He is regarded as the first-ever Punjabi rap singer.

Bulbula Saheb released his first song ‘Zindagi paani da bulbula’ in October 1979, which became an instant hit. The song was a reflection of the pain and struggles of life, which touched the hearts of millions. Singer Abrarul Haq also sang the same song for the film Zinda Bhaag, which was released in 2013.

A humble and simple man

Despite his fame and success, Yaqoob Atif Bulbula was a humble and simple man. He never let his stardom get to his head and always remained grounded. He was loved by his fans for his down-to-earth nature and kind-heartedness.

The end of an era

The news of Yaqoob Atif Bulbula’s death has left his fans and friends in shock. Actor Khaled Anam shared the news on his Instagram and expressed his condolences. “Yakoob Atif Bulbulla was no more. May he rest in peace,” he wrote.

The funeral prayers of Bulbula were offered at Garhi Shahu, Lahore, where his friends, family, and fans paid their last respects. The music industry has lost a gem, and his absence will be deeply felt.

Conclusion

Yaqoob Atif Bulbula was an icon of the music industry in Pakistan. He will always be remembered for his soulful and meaningful songs that touched the hearts of millions. His contribution to the arts and culture of Pakistan will always be cherished. May his soul rest in peace.

