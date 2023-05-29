Dead – Death – Obituary News : Panther Dies from Electric Wire Breakdown in Dholpur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Electricity Wires Prove Fatal for Wildlife in Dholpur

In the remote areas of Dholpur, rampant electricity is taking a toll on the lives of both wild and domestic animals. Just a few days ago, a tiger cub died due to electric shock near the Karauli border. In the midst of a sudden storm and heavy rainfall, the damaged electricity wires prove to be a danger to the wildlife. It is a common sight to see loose electric wires dangling in the forest area. Unfortunately, it is the wild animals that pay the price for the carelessness of electricity companies.

On Sunday, two panthers were killed due to the same reason, near the village of Jaraila in the Sarmathura region. The electricity wires had snapped and were lying on the ground, causing an electric current to flow through them. In the dense forest area, animals are not aware of the dangers of these wires and often end up coming in contact with them. The authorities responsible for maintaining these wires are not taking adequate measures to ensure the safety of wildlife.

The electricity corporations are not paying enough attention to maintain the electricity infrastructure in the area. The wires are often left unattended, and there is no effort made to repair them. The electricity supply is not even cut off when the wires break and fall to the ground. The forest department officials are also not doing enough to protect the wildlife. They are not vigilant enough to spot the dangers in the area and prevent mishaps from occurring.

If these officials had been more aware of the dangers of the electricity wires, the two panthers could have been saved. The authorities need to take note of the situation and take immediate action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The forest department must work in tandem with electricity corporations to ensure the safety of wildlife.

The wildlife in Dholpur is already under threat from various factors like climate change, habitat destruction, and poaching. The electricity wires are adding to the already existing dangers that animals face. The authorities need to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from happening. They should conduct regular inspections of the electricity wires and take swift action to repair any damages. The forest department officials should also be trained to spot the dangers in the area and take measures to prevent accidents.

In conclusion, the authorities need to take a more proactive approach to ensure the safety of wildlife in Dholpur. The electricity corporations and forest department officials must work together to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The loss of these two panthers could have been avoided if the authorities were more vigilant in their approach. It is time for the authorities to take responsibility and ensure the safety of the wildlife in Dholpur.

Dholpur Panther Electric Wire Breakdown Wildlife Conservation Animal Deaths Due to Human Negligence Endangered Species Protection

News Source : Nupur Sharma

Source Link :Panther Has Died Due To Breakdown Of Electric Wire In Dholpur | बिजली के तारों में उलझ के तड़पते रहे पैंथर….जानिए कैसे चली गई जान/