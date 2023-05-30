Dead – Death – Obituary News : Parental Discipline and Student Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Parental Discipline and Its Impact on Student Suicide

Parental discipline is a topic that has been discussed at length for generations. While some parents believe in strict discipline, others believe in a more lenient approach. However, recent studies have shown that the type of discipline parents use can have a significant impact on their child’s mental health and well-being. In extreme cases, a lack of proper discipline can lead to student suicide.

The Case of Vanaraj in Tirunelveli

One such case was recently reported in Tirunelveli, where a young engineering student named Vanaraj committed suicide after his parents scolded him for playing online games on his mobile phone. According to reports, Vanaraj would often play online games and talk on his phone while at home. His parents noticed this behavior and scolded him, but he continued to do it. This led to an argument, and Vanaraj was found dead the next day. This tragic incident highlights the importance of proper parental discipline.

The Importance of Proper Parental Discipline

Proper parental discipline is crucial for a child’s mental health and well-being. It helps them develop a sense of responsibility, respect for authority, and self-discipline. However, it is essential to note that proper discipline does not mean being overly strict or harsh. Instead, it means finding a balance between setting boundaries and allowing your child to make mistakes and learn from them.

The Role of Communication in Parental Discipline

One of the essential components of proper parental discipline is communication. Parents need to communicate with their children to understand their needs, fears, and concerns. They need to listen to their children’s opinions and provide guidance and support when necessary. When parents communicate effectively with their children, they can establish trust, respect, and a healthy relationship.

The Link Between Parental Discipline and Student Suicide

Although there are many factors that can lead to student suicide, inadequate parental discipline is one of them. When parents fail to provide proper discipline, children can feel neglected, unloved, and misunderstood. This can lead to feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, and despair, which can ultimately lead to suicide.

The Importance of Seeking Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, it is essential to seek help immediately. There are many resources available, including hotlines, counseling services, and support groups. It is crucial to remember that suicide is a preventable tragedy, and seeking help is the first step towards recovery.

Conclusion

In conclusion, parental discipline plays a significant role in a child’s mental health and well-being. While it is essential to set boundaries and establish rules, it is equally important to communicate effectively and provide guidance and support. When parents fail to provide proper discipline, it can lead to feelings of hopelessness and despair, which can ultimately lead to student suicide. Therefore, it is crucial for parents to take the time to communicate with their children and seek help if necessary. By doing so, they can help prevent the tragedy of student suicide and promote a healthy, happy, and fulfilling life.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Parental discipline Eng., student suicide | பெற்றோர் கண்டிப்பு இன்ஜி., மாணவர் தற்கொலை/