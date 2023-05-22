Dead – Death – Obituary News : Parents found guilty of neglect in rare disease death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Parents Found Guilty of Negligence in Daughter’s Death, but System Also Failed Her

The parents of a seven-year-old girl who died from a rare disease in January 2018 have been found guilty of causing her death through negligence. Sunday and Rashida Aluko were given a suspended two-year jail sentence and a bill of €3,000 to cover court expenses. However, the court also found that the “system failed Victoria” and questioned why it took her death for the authorities to issue a care order for her surviving siblings. The Aluko family had been living in a residence in Żabbar lent to them by the Dominican nuns but were not under the care of any church entity. According to her death certificate, Victoria had died from a rare disease, aplastic anemia. Her two siblings were placed under a care order following her death.

Professionals familiar with the case, who spoke to the Times of Malta, questioned why the children had not been taken into care when the parents showed symptoms of mental health issues or when they did not turn up at school. Family friends also blamed a systematic failure that saw the family remain indoors with the children missing school. Two separate investigations – a magisterial inquiry and a separate independent investigation – were opened about the death. The parents were eventually charged with causing the death of Victoria through imprudence, carelessness, unskilfulness in their art or profession, or non-observance of regulations.

In the judgement handed on Monday, the court, presided by Magistrate Leonard Caruana said it was “evident that the governmental authorities involved did not give this case the urgency and attention it required until it was too late”. From the moment the Aluko family moved into the Żabbar residence, they were being followed by the Emigrants Commission. When it became evident that the minors were not being sent to school, various social workers and other officials started following the case. “The numerous emails submitted, however, show a great deal of toing and froing between various entities such as the school’s officials, the Emigrants Commission, FSWS-Appoġġ and Child Protection Services among others. The Court cannot yet understand how in the face of this grave situation which prolonged over two years, it took the death of Victoria Aluko for the application and issuing of the necessary Temporary Care Order when in November 2017 there was already talk of the serious need for this Order.”

The court observed that the move from Ħal Far tent village to the Żabbar residence, when the former was converted into a male-only residential village, “severely affected the Aluko family’s functionality”. The father, who unlike the rest of his family had refugee status, became obsessed with the status of his wife and children in Malta so much that he believed that they had no rights here, notwithstanding the consistent assurances by the social workers and other officials that this was not the case and that they all enjoyed the same rights. “Their obsession was so profound that for a period of nearly two years prior to the tragic incident, they refused to send their children to school and kept them indoors most of the time. It was clear that their status was being prioritised over the children’s educational, social and medical needs.”

The court also referred to the magisterial inquiry that had appointed Mario Scerri as the forensic doctor. According to Scerri’s report, Victoria died from aplastic anaemia and there were no signs of violence or ill-treatment on her body. When testifying, Scerri had said aplastic anaemia did not respond to treatment, and although it can be managed, the failure rate was very high. The condition was not sustained due to some trauma. According to Scerri’s report, she had been complaining about foot pain since November.

The court observed that although the girl had exhibited signs of anaemia, her parents did not give her the necessary medical attention. “Had they exercised their diligence timely, Victoria Aluko would have had a fighting chance, albeit slim, to overcome this condition or, at least, to receive the appropriate treatment that could have extended her life,” the court added.

News Source : Times of Malta

Source Link :Parents of girl who died from rare disease found guilty of death through neglect/