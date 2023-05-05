Dead – Death – Obituary News : Parents of Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein: Victims of Fatal Roslyn Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Horrific Crash on Long Island: Two Young Tennis Stars Killed, Two Injured

On Wednesday night, a tragic car accident took place on Long Island, resulting in the deaths of two young tennis stars, Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein. The accident also left two other teenage boys with injuries. The news of this devastating incident has been at the top of the headlines since it broke out. In this article, we will provide you with more details about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Who were Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein?

Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein were both 14-year-old boys who tragically lost their lives in the accident. They were traveling in an Alfa Romeo Car on Long Island when a drunk driver, Amandeep Singh, came the wrong way on the roadway in Jericho and collided with their vehicle. The impact of the head-on collision was fatal.

Who is the Drunk Driver?

Amandeep Singh, the drunk driver, has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including vehicular manslaughter, first-degree aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree aggravated vehicular homicide, DWI, and assault. After the accident, Singh attempted to flee the scene, but Nassau County Police apprehended him and presented him in court. The court allowed the police to take him on remand.

Roslyn Middle School Mourns the Loss of Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein

The news of the accident has sent shockwaves throughout the community. Christopher Morley Tennis Club, where Ethan Falkowitz played regularly, expressed their condolences. They wrote, “CMT mourns the tragic loss of Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein. We were privileged to have Ethan play at our club on a regular basis. We extend our deepest condolences to the heartbroken families and friends of these young men. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.”

Roslyn Middle School, where both boys were students, sent a note to the parents of the students on Thursday morning, confirming the tragic news and providing support for the grieving students. Dianna Disanti, the Principal of Roslyn Middle School, wrote, “They had the brightest future ahead of them. They were the kindest people ever.”

Two other individuals were also injured in the accident and are currently in stable condition.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein is a tragic incident that has left their families, friends, and the community in mourning. The reckless actions of a drunk driver have resulted in the loss of innocent lives. It is crucial to remember to never drink and drive and to always be responsible on the road. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of Ethan and Drew during this difficult time.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :Who are Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein Parents? Teens Killed In Roslyn Car Accident/