Dead – Death – Obituary News : Parents’ Purchase of Cell Phone Leads to Student’s Murder Attempt

How getting a mobile phone led to a student’s murder

The story

In a shocking incident that took place in Chennai, a 17-year-old high school student was murdered over a mobile phone that her parents had bought for her. The girl, who was a bright student and had dreams of becoming a doctor, was stabbed to death by a man who had been stalking her for some time.

The background

The girl’s parents, who were daily wage labourers, had saved up for months to buy their daughter a mobile phone. They believed that it would help her with her studies and also keep her safe when she travelled to and from school. Little did they know that this decision would prove to be fatal for their daughter.

The man who murdered the girl had been stalking her for some time. He had seen her using the mobile phone and had become obsessed with her. He followed her home from school one day and demanded that she give him the phone. When she refused, he stabbed her multiple times and fled the scene.

The aftermath

The girl’s parents were devastated by their daughter’s death. They had only wanted to provide her with a better future and had never imagined that their decision to buy her a mobile phone would lead to such a tragic end. The man who murdered the girl was eventually caught and sentenced to life in prison, but it was little consolation for the family who had lost their beloved daughter.

The lesson

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that come with owning a mobile phone. While mobile phones have become an essential part of our lives, it is important to remember that they can also be a source of danger, especially for young people. Parents need to be aware of the risks and take steps to protect their children.

One of the most important things that parents can do is to educate their children about the dangers of using mobile phones. They should teach them about the risks of sharing personal information online, the dangers of talking to strangers, and the importance of being vigilant when using their phones in public.

Parents should also consider setting rules and limitations for their children when it comes to using mobile phones. This could include limiting the amount of time they spend on their phones, monitoring their internet usage, and restricting access to certain apps or websites.

In addition, parents should also consider investing in mobile phone tracking software. This software can help them keep track of their child’s location and ensure that they are safe at all times. It can also provide peace of mind for parents who are worried about their child’s safety.

Finally, it is important for parents to be aware of the signs of stalking and take action if they suspect that their child is being followed or harassed. This could include notifying the police, changing their child’s school or route to and from school, or seeking professional help.

In conclusion, the tragic murder of the 17-year-old student serves as a powerful reminder of the dangers that come with owning a mobile phone. While it is important to provide children with the tools they need to succeed, it is also crucial to ensure their safety. Parents must educate themselves and their children about the risks and take steps to protect them from harm.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :செல்போனை பெற்றோர் வாங்கி வைத்து கொண்டதால் மாணவி தற்கொலை முயற்சி/