Dead – Death – Obituary News : Park Haverstick’s Quiet Passing – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Park Haverstick Obituary: Remembering a Life Dedicated to Caring for Pets and Family

Early Life and Education

Dr. Park Haverstick was born to Dr. Donald Haverstick and Kathryn Zwally Haverstick. He grew up with his siblings Jean Meisner, Paul Haverstick, and Dr. Jane Fuhrman in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. He attended Eastern Lebanon County High School and graduated in 1966. He then pursued his education at West Chester University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where he received his doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1975.

Professional Life

Following his graduation, Dr. Park Haverstick joined his father’s business at the Myerstown Animal Hospital, where he carried on his father’s legacy as the hospital’s owner. For the past 48 years, he dedicated his life to caring for pets and their families.

Family Life

Park Haverstick was married to Brenda Bolcar Haverstick for 44 years. Together, they had four children: Rebecca Haverstick, Park Haverstick II, Anne Haverstick Frederick, and Donald Haverstick. He was also a proud grandfather of ten grandchildren: Willa and Louisa Schwartz; Dylan and Wyatt Haverstick; Max, Cru, and Finn Frederick; and Elaina, Natalie, and Maci Haverstick.

Dr. Haverstick was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He adored his family and friends, but it was his grandchildren who brought him the most joy. He supported them at all of their sporting events and made certain that the pool was perfect for their gatherings at the Haverstick farm.

Personal Interests

Dr. Park Haverstick was an ardent golfer and fly fisherman. He loved visiting Vermont to fish and playing rounds at the club with his lifelong golfing mates, Bill Sprecher, Dr. Tom Clemens, and Tom Buzby. He lived his life to the fullest, enjoying his hobbies until the day he passed away.

Celebration of Life

Dr. Park Haverstick’s friends and family are invited to a drop-in Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 8th, between 4 and 7 pm at Springhaven Woods, 116 Springhaven Road, Newmanstown, PA 17072. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Susquehannock Fly Fishers, Inc (susqff.org), of which Park was a long-time member, at PO Box 872, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Conclusion

Dr. Park Haverstick was a beloved member of his community, a dedicated veterinarian, and a loving family man. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and patients. His legacy of compassion and care for animals and their families will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Park Haverstick Death Park Haverstick Obituary Park Haverstick Condolences Park Haverstick Funeral Park Haverstick Tribute

News Source : condolence death news

Source Link :Park Haverstick Obituary, Park Haverstick Passed Away Quitely – condolence death news/