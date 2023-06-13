Dead – Death – Obituary News : Park Soo-ryun dies at 29 after stair fall.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Korean Actress Park Soo-ryun Passes Away in Tragic Accident

On June 11, South Korean actress Park Soo-ryun passed away at the young age of 29 due to an unexpected accident. Park was known for her role in the K-drama Snowdrop, which aired from 2021 to 2022.

The Tragic Accident

According to South Korean media outlet Osen, Park fell down the stairs while returning home on Sunday afternoon. She was immediately taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, but unfortunately was pronounced brain dead despite attempts to revive her. Her family made the decision to donate her organs to help those in need and to honor her kind and warm personality.

A Talented Actress

Park made her debut in 2018 with a recital of the musical Il Tenore, which also featured talented actors such as Lee Sang-yi and Jeon Mi-do. She also acted in other musicals such as The Cellar, Othello, and The Day We Loved, as seen on her Instagram account.

Her television debut came in 2021 with a guest appearance in the 1980s-set series Snowdrop. The show starred Blackpink singer Jisoo and actor Jung Hae-in.

A Tragic Loss for the Snowdrop Family

This is not the first loss for the Snowdrop family. Another actress linked to the show, Kim Mi-soo, passed away in January 2022 at the same age of 29. Kim played a history student on the show, and the cause of her death was not revealed.

Remembering Park Soo-ryun

Park Soo-ryun’s funeral was held on June 13, where family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their respects to the talented actress. Her sudden passing has left the entertainment industry and her fans in shock and mourning.

As we remember Park Soo-ryun, we honor her talent, kindness, and warm personality. She will be greatly missed, and her legacy as an actress will live on in her performances.

