Dead – Death – Obituary News : Park Soo Ryun, Musical Actress, Dies at 29

Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away at 29

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of actress Park Soo Ryun’s passing at the young age of 29. The talented actress, whose real name was Park Young-in, was deeply passionate about acting and had been actively engaged in performances on musical and theater stages.

The Tragic Accident

According to various media outlets, Park Soo Ryun suffered a fall accident on the stairs while returning home on June 11th. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, she fell into a brain-dead state and ultimately could not regain consciousness.

A Noble Sacrifice

Despite the sudden accident that took away their beloved daughter, the bereaved family has decided to donate her organs to save the lives of patients in critical conditions. They want to honor her noble sacrifice by saving someone’s life until the very end.

A Deeply Saddened Industry

Following the news of Park Soo Ryun’s passing, industry personnel who had worked with her on various productions were deeply saddened. Her premature departure brings even more sorrow to the industry and fans alike.

A Talented Actress

Park Soo Ryun made her debut in the musical industry through the recital of the original musical “Il Tenore” in 2018. She also appeared in the JTBC drama “Snowdrop” (2021) as a minor character, playing the role of a prestigious university student, alongside Jung Hae In, Jisoo, and more.

Particularly, at the end of May, Park Soo Ryun concluded the final performance of the musical “The Day We Loved” and expressed her affection and passion, saying, “Although I have bid farewell to the closing performance that I loved so much, that made me feel so many things, and that came back sooner than I expected, this is not the end. I am so grateful and happy to have become like family with everyone. Thank you and I love you so much.”

A Final Farewell

The funeral hall is located in Jungja-dong, Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, at the Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Province. The memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. today, and the funeral procession will be held on the 13th (Tuesday) at 10:30 a.m. The burial will be at Suwon Seunghwawon Cemetery.

Rest in Peace

Our thoughts and prayers are with Park Soo Ryun’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : JazmineMedia

Source Link :“Snowdrop” And Musical Actress Park Soo Ryun Passed Away At 29/