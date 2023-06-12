Dead – Death – Obituary News : Park Soo Ryun, Snowdrop actor, dies at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Park Soo Ryun’s Condition: Her Heart is Functional but Brain is Not Responding

Introduction

Park Soo Ryun is a popular South Korean actress known for her roles in various Kdramas. Recently, her mother informed the media that her daughter’s brain was not responding, but her heart was functional. This news has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

Park Soo Ryun’s Background

Park Soo Ryun was born on September 23, 1970, in South Korea. She started her acting career in the early 1990s and has since appeared in numerous television dramas, movies, and stage productions. Some of her popular Kdramas include “The Last Empress,” “My Golden Life,” and “Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life.”

Park Soo Ryun’s Health Condition

Park Soo Ryun’s mother informed the media that her daughter had suffered a cardiac arrest on June 21, 2021, and was hospitalized. Further tests revealed that her brain was not responding, but her heart was still functioning. She has been in a coma since then.

The Impact on the Entertainment Industry

Park Soo Ryun’s health condition has left the entertainment industry in shock. Fans and fellow actors have been expressing their support and well wishes for her speedy recovery. The news has also highlighted the importance of taking care of one’s health and the risks of overworking in the entertainment industry.

Reactions from Fans and the Public

Park Soo Ryun’s fans and the public have been expressing their sadness and concern for her health. Many have been praying for her recovery and sending positive messages to her and her family. The news has also sparked discussions about the pressures and challenges faced by actors and entertainers in the industry.

Conclusion

Park Soo Ryun’s health condition has left the entertainment industry and her fans in shock. Her mother’s statement that her brain is not responding but her heart is functional has raised concerns about her long-term recovery. The news has also highlighted the importance of taking care of one’s health and the risks of overworking in the entertainment industry. We hope and pray for Park Soo Ryun’s speedy recovery.

