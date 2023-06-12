Dead – Death – Obituary News : Park Soo-ryun, Snowdrop actress, dies at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress Park Soo-ryun Passes Away at 29

Actress Park Soo-ryun, who made her drama debut with the widely loved show, Snowdrop, had reportedly passed away in an unfortunate accident. She was 29 years old.

Snowdrop Actress Park Soo-ryun Passes Away

On June 12, a Korean media outlet reported that actress Park Soo-ryun reportedly tumbled down the stairs on her way home from work on June 11. She was discovered unconscious and later pronounced brain dead. She passed away in the hospital.

Park Soo Ryun’s family has opted to donate her organs to the hospital. The actress was known for her kind-hearted nature and generous attitude.

About Park Soo-ryun

The musical actress was born in 1994 and made her musical debut in Il Tenore. Since then, she became active in musicals like The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. She was also known for her role in JTBC historical drama Snowdrop alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In, and others.

Park Soo-ryun’s passing has come as a shock to her fans and colleagues, who have expressed their sadness and condolences on social media. Many have praised her talent and kind-hearted personality, describing her as a bright and shining star that was taken too soon.

The entertainment industry has also mourned her loss, with many expressing their shock and sadness at the news. Park Soo-ryun’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones.

As fans and colleagues continue to mourn her loss, Park Soo-ryun’s legacy as a talented actress and kind-hearted person will live on. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Park Soo-ryun is a tragic loss for the entertainment industry and her fans. Her talent and kind-hearted nature will be deeply missed, and her legacy will live on. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : India Today Entertainment Desk

Source Link :Snowdrop actress Park Soo-ryun dies at 29 after falling down the stairs/