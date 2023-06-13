Dead – Death – Obituary News : Park Soo Ryun, Snowdrop star, dies at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Korean Actress Park Soo Ryun Passes Away at 29 Due to Accidental Fall

On 11th June 2023, South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun tragically passed away at the young age of 29 due to an accidental fall from a flight of stairs. The actress was well-known for her performances in renowned musicals such as Passing Through Love, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha, as well as her supporting role as a detained university student in the K-drama Snowdrop, which starred BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In in the lead roles and was also her first role in a television drama.

Early Career

Park Soo Ryun began her career in the theatre field with the musical II Tenore, earning herself a good reputation for her adept acting skills. She continued to showcase her talents on stage, receiving critical acclaim for her performances in various musicals.

Accidental Fall and Organ Donation

The actress was returning home from work when she fell down the stairs while rushing and was immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors declared her brain dead while trying to revive her. Even though her brain was unconscious, her heart was still beating due to which her parents decided to donate her organs to honour her memory. Park Soo Ryun’s mother shared, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Family and Fans in Shock and Pain

The sudden and tragic death of Park Soo Ryun has left her family and fans in great shock and pain. She was set to perform on Jeju Island just a day after her unexpected departure from the world. Her funeral took place on June 12 at 4 pm KST, and her mortuary has been kept in the funeral hall of Suwon Hospital, Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre until the morning of June 13.

Legacy

Park Soo Ryun will be remembered as a talented actress who left a mark on the Korean entertainment industry with her exceptional acting skills. Her legacy will live on through her performances, and her decision to donate her organs will continue to impact the lives of those who received them.

Conclusion

The Korean entertainment industry has lost a rising star in Park Soo Ryun. Her sudden and untimely death serves as a reminder of the fragility of life. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

News Source : Malkit Singh

Source Link :What happened to Park Soo Ryun? Snowdrop actress passes away at 29/