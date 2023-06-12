Dead – Death – Obituary News : Park Soo Ryun’s Death: Age, Bio, Family & Kdrama List

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Park Soo Ryun was a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry, known for her talent and captivating performances. However, her life was cut short when she tragically passed away on June 11, 2023, at the age of 29. The cause of her death was an accidental fall down a flight of stairs, which left her with major injuries.

Park Soo Ryun was born on May 2, 1994, in Suwon, South Korea. She had a passion for acting from a young age and pursued her dreams by starting a career in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in 2018 with the musical Il Tenore and went on to feature in several musicals, including Finding Kim Jong Wook, Passing Through Love, Siddhartha, and The Day We Loved.

Her breakthrough role came in 2021, when she played the role of a detained university student in the popular Korean drama series Snowdrop. Her performance was highly acclaimed, and she received praise for her portrayal of the character. Following her work in the series, she uploaded photos of co-stars Jung Hae In and Blackpink’s Jisoo Kim on her social media while thanking them for their support.

Park Soo Ryun was also known for her height, standing at around 5′ 10″, and her slender build, weighing approximately 52 kg. She was unmarried during the time of her death and did not have a boyfriend, according to reports.

On June 11, 2023, Park Soo Ryun was in Jeju Island for her performance the next day. However, tragedy struck when she fell down a flight of stairs while returning home, sustaining major injuries. She was rushed to a hospital, but despite the best efforts of the doctors, she was declared brain dead. Her family reportedly donated her organs in her honor following her untimely death.

Park Soo Ryun’s funeral was held in her honor on June 12, 2023. The funeral took place at the Suwon Hospital of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center, where her family, friends, and fans gathered to pay their last respects. The funeral went on until the morning of June 13, 2023, beginning with a procession and performing her last rites.

Park Soo Ryun’s death was a shock to the Korean entertainment industry and her fans worldwide. She was a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her, and her loss has been deeply felt by those who knew her and loved her work. Her legacy will live on through her performances and the memories she leaves behind.

